    GES   US4016171054

GUESS', INC.

(GES)
  Report
Guess?, Inc. : Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference

09/03/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) announced today that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, VP, Finance and Investor Relations.

The fireside chat will also be available via live webcast. Interested parties can access the live webcast and related presentation materials at investors.guess.com. The webcast and related presentation materials will be available for 30 days following the conference.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of July 31, 2021, the Company directly operated 1,046 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 551 additional retail stores worldwide. As of July 31, 2021, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 545 M - -
Net income 2022 171 M - -
Net cash 2022 54,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,12x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 1 576 M 1 576 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 27,1%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 24,27 $
Average target price 35,25 $
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Managers and Directors
Carlos E. Alberini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathryn Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Alejandro Yemenidjian Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Chidoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurie Ann Goldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUESS', INC.5.53%1 576
INDITEX14.44%110 112
KERING17.03%102 883
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-19.29%67 969
ROSS STORES, INC.-4.30%41 769
HENNES & MAURITZ AB3.84%34 450