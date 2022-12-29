Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Guess', Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GES   US4016171054

GUESS', INC.

(GES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
20.61 USD   +2.79%
04:16pGuess?, Inc. Announces Participation at the ICR Conference 2023
BU
12/22Guess? Expands $150 Million North America Credit Line With Sustainability-Linked Incentives
MT
12/22Guess Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guess?, Inc. Announces Participation at the ICR Conference 2023

12/29/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) announced today that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the ICR Conference 2023 on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Secor, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, VP, Finance and Investor Relations.

The fireside chat will also be available via live webcast. Interested parties can access the live webcast and related presentation materials at investors.guess.com. The webcast and related presentation materials will be available for 30 days following the conference.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 29, 2022, the Company directly operated 1,064 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 566 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 29, 2022, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GUESS', INC.
04:16pGuess?, Inc. Announces Participation at the ICR Conference 2023
BU
12/22Guess? Expands $150 Million North America Credit Line With Sustainability-Linked Incent..
MT
12/22Guess Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obl..
AQ
12/22Guess?, Inc. Announces Expanded $150 Million North American Credit Facility With Sustai..
BU
12/22Guess?, Inc. Enters into $150 Million Senior Secured Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facil..
CI
12/16All I want for Christmas is my money back!
MS
12/06GUESS', INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/02GUESS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
11/22Guess? Earnings, Revenue Decline in Fiscal Q3; Shares Drop After-Hours
MT
11/22Transcript : Guess?, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 22, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GUESS', INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 642 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 092 M 1 092 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 12 500
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart GUESS', INC.
Duration : Period :
Guess', Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUESS', INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,05 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Managers and Directors
Carlos E. Alberini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis R. Secor Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alejandro Yemenidjian Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Chidoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Deborah L. Weinswig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUESS', INC.-13.56%1 092
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.24.67%61 984
KERING-32.62%61 843
ROSS STORES, INC.0.01%39 358
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-36.51%17 608
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-30.32%13 148