Guess?, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Fourth Quarter Results 03/16/2022 | 04:17pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q4 Fiscal 2022 Revenues Reached $800 Million, Up 23% Compared to Q4 Fiscal 2021 Delivered Q4 Operating Margin of 15.7% Q4 EPS of $1.04 and Adjusted EPS of $1.14 FY2022 Revenues Reached $2.59B, Up 38% Compared to FY2021 FY2022 Operating Margin of 11.8% and Adjusted Operating Margin of 12.0% FY2022 EPS of $2.57 and Adjusted EPS of $2.92 Expects Low-Single Digit Revenue Growth and 10.5% Operating Margin for FY2023 Intends to Enter Into $175 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Arrangement Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended January 29, 2022. Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results. We delivered revenues in line with our expectations and exceeded our profit targets through strong gross margin performance and effective expense management. Our results this quarter cap an outstanding year for our Company, where the execution of our strategic initiatives helped to deliver much higher profitability, well in advance of our original plan. We closed the year with over $300 million in earnings from operations and reached an operating margin of 11.8%, more than double our pre-pandemic levels by both measures. We delivered a return on invested capital of 26% for the year, the highest it has been in ten years. Our balance sheet is strong, and we plan to use our capital opportunistically to return value to our shareholders through dividends and increased share repurchases.” Paul Marciano, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, added, “This has been an incredible year for our Company where we completely transformed our business. Our brand elevation strategy is at the center of that transformation. Today, the Guess brand enjoys strong momentum all over the world and the consistency of our assortments and brand images globally, the quality of our products and the perceived value of our offerings are among the best they have been in the history of Guess. Carlos and I want to thank and congratulate our entire team of Guess associates around the world who work together, relentlessly and fiercely, to make our Company better every single day.” Mr. Alberini concluded, “Our business model transformation provides us with a strong foundation for sustainable and profitable growth. Last year was a baseline year for our Company as demand was suppressed due to lower promotions, price increases, store closures and limited product availability. We started the new year with a strong position to drive growth and leverage our global network to build a bigger business through increased comparable store sales and category expansion, digital growth and continued expansion of our wholesale business and store base. I believe the Company is better positioned than ever with a solid business model, strong brand momentum and a great team that is highly committed to delivering inspiring product to our customers and extraordinary value to all our shareholders.” Adjusted Amounts This press release contains certain non-GAAP, or adjusted, financial measures. References to “adjusted” results exclude the impact of (i) asset impairment charges, (ii) net gains on lease modifications, (iii) certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs, (iv) certain separation charges, (v) non-cash debt discount amortization on our convertible senior notes, (vi) the related income tax effects of the foregoing items, as well as the impact from changes in the income tax law on deferred income taxes in certain tax jurisdictions, net income tax settlements and adjustments to specific uncertain income tax positions, and (vii) certain discrete income tax adjustments related primarily to an intra-entity transfer of intellectual property rights to a wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary, in each case where applicable. A reconciliation of reported GAAP results to comparable non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying tables and discussed under the heading “Presentation of Non-GAAP Information” below. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results Compared to Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company recorded GAAP net earnings of $68.4 million, a 14.1% decrease from $79.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP diluted EPS decreased 11.9% to $1.04 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $1.18 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company estimates a net positive impact from its share buybacks and its convertible notes transaction of $0.08 and a negative impact from currency of $0.18 on GAAP diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 when compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company’s adjusted net earnings were $75.2 million, an 8.7% decrease from $82.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS decreased 6.6% to $1.14, compared to $1.22 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company estimates a net positive impact from its share buybacks and its convertible notes transaction of $0.09 and a negative impact from currency of $0.18 on adjusted diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 when compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Net Revenue. Total net revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased 5.0% to $799.9 million, from $842.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. In constant currency, net revenue decreased by 5.0%. Earnings from Operations. GAAP earnings from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 29.9% to $125.4 million (including $0.7 million net gains on lease modifications, $0.1 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets and a $3.5 million unfavorable currency translation impact), from $96.5 million (including $4.9 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP operating margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 4.2% to 15.7%, from 11.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, driven primarily by higher initial markups, lower markdowns and lower occupancy costs, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of negative comps sales in Europe and higher inbound freight costs. The negative impact of currency on operating margin for the quarter was approximately 30 basis points. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, adjusted earnings from operations increased 23.6% to $125.7 million, from $101.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted operating margin increased 3.6% to 15.7%, from 12.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, driven primarily by higher initial markups, lower markdowns and lower occupancy costs, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of negative comps sales in Europe and higher inbound freight costs. Other income (expense), net. Other expense, net for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $18.7 million compared to other income, net of $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The change was primarily due to higher net realized and unrealized losses from foreign currency exposures. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results Compared to Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company recorded GAAP net earnings of $68.4 million, a 2.8% decrease from $70.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP diluted EPS decreased 2.8% to $1.04 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $1.07 for the same prior-year quarter. The Company estimates a net positive impact from its share buybacks and its convertible notes transaction of $0.02 and a negative impact from currency of $0.30 on GAAP diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 when compared to the same prior-year quarter. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company’s adjusted net earnings were $75.2 million, a 3.2% decrease from $77.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS decreased 3.4% to $1.14, compared to $1.18 for the same prior-year quarter. The Company estimates a net positive impact from its share buybacks and its convertible notes transaction of $0.02 and a negative impact from currency of $0.30 on adjusted diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 when compared to the same prior-year quarter. Net Revenue. Total net revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 23.4% to $799.9 million, from $648.5 million in the same prior-year quarter. In constant currency, net revenue increased by 28.1%. Earnings from Operations. GAAP earnings from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 74.5% to $125.4 million (including $0.7 million net gains on lease modifications, $0.1 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets and a $6.7 million unfavorable currency translation impact), from $71.9 million (including $5.2 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets and $2.4 million net gains on lease modifications) in the same prior-year quarter. GAAP operating margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 4.6% to 15.7%, from 11.1% in the same prior-year quarter, driven primarily by overall leveraging of expenses, lower markdowns and higher initial markups, partially offset by the prior year rent relief and government subsidies. The positive impact of currency on operating margin for the quarter was approximately 10 basis points. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, adjusted earnings from operations increased 69.3% to $125.7 million, from $74.2 million in the same prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased 4.3% to 15.7%, from 11.4% in the same prior-year quarter, driven primarily by overall leveraging of expenses, lower markdowns and higher initial markups, partially offset by the prior year rent relief and government subsidies. Other income (expense), net. Other expense, net for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $18.7 million compared to other income, net of $14.6 million for the same prior-year quarter. The change was primarily due to higher net realized and unrealized losses from foreign currency exposures. Fiscal 2022 Results Compared to Fiscal 2020 For the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022, the Company recorded GAAP net earnings of $171.4 million, a 78.5% increase from $96.0 million for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020. GAAP diluted EPS increased 93.2% to $2.57 for fiscal 2022, compared to $1.33 for fiscal 2020. The Company estimates a net positive impact from its share buybacks and its convertible notes transaction of $0.29 and a negative currency impact of $0.36 on GAAP diluted EPS for fiscal 2022 when compared to fiscal 2020. For fiscal 2022, the Company recorded adjusted net earnings of $194.7 million, an 85.4% increase from $105.0 million for fiscal 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 101.4% to $2.92, compared to $1.45 for fiscal 2020. The Company estimates its share buybacks and its convertible notes transaction had a net positive impact of $0.37, and currency had a negative impact of $0.36 on adjusted diluted EPS during fiscal 2022 when compared to fiscal 2020. Net Revenue. Total net revenue for fiscal 2022 decreased 3.2% to $2.59 billion, from $2.68 billion for fiscal 2020. In constant currency, net revenue decreased by 4.9%. Earnings from Operations. GAAP earnings from operations for fiscal 2022 increased 116.8% to $305.0 million (including $0.3 million net gains on lease modifications, $3.1 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets and a $7.4 million unfavorable currency translation impact), from $140.7 million (including $10.0 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets) for fiscal 2020. GAAP operating margin for fiscal 2022 increased 6.5% to 11.8%, from 5.3% for fiscal 2020, driven primarily by higher initial markups, lower markdowns and lower occupancy costs, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of negative comps sales in Europe and temporary store closures and higher inbound freight costs. The negative impact of currency on operating margin for fiscal 2022 was approximately 40 basis points. For fiscal 2022, adjusted earnings from operations increased 106.7% to $310.6 million, from $150.2 million for fiscal 2020. Adjusted operating margin improved 6.4% to 12.0% for fiscal 2022, from 5.6% for fiscal 2020, driven primarily by higher initial markups, lower markdowns and lower occupancy costs, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of negative comps sales in Europe and temporary store closures and higher inbound freight costs. Other expense, net. Other expense, net for fiscal 2022 was $30.2 million compared to $2.5 million for fiscal 2020. The change was primarily due to higher net unrealized and realized losses from foreign currency exposures. Fiscal 2022 Results Compared to Fiscal 2021 For the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022, the Company recorded GAAP net earnings of $171.4 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $81.2 million for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021. GAAP diluted EPS was $2.57 for fiscal 2022, compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of $1.27 for fiscal 2021. The Company estimates a net positive impact from its share buybacks and its convertible notes transaction of $0.06 and a negative impact from currency of $0.19 on GAAP diluted EPS for fiscal 2022 when compared to fiscal 2021. For fiscal 2022, the Company recorded adjusted net earnings of $194.7 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $4.5 million for fiscal 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS was $2.92, compared to adjusted loss per share of $0.07 for fiscal 2021. The Company estimates its share buybacks and its convertible notes transaction had a net positive impact of $0.08, and currency had a negative impact of $0.19 on adjusted diluted EPS during fiscal 2022 when compared to fiscal 2021. Net Revenue. Total net revenue for fiscal 2022 increased 38.1% to $2.59 billion, from $1.88 billion in fiscal 2021. In constant currency, net revenue increased by 37.0%. Earnings (Loss) from Operations. GAAP earnings from operations for fiscal 2022 were $305.0 million (including $0.3 million net gains on lease modifications, $3.1 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets and a $4.9 million unfavorable currency translation impact), compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $60.5 million (including $2.8 million net gains on lease modifications and $80.4 million in non-cash impairment charges taken on certain long-lived store related assets) in fiscal 2021. GAAP operating margin in fiscal 2022 increased 15.0% to 11.8%, from negative 3.2% in fiscal 2021, driven primarily by overall leveraging of expenses, lower non-cash impairment charges and lower markdowns. The positive impact of currency on operating margin for fiscal 2022 was approximately 10 basis points. For fiscal 2022, adjusted earnings from operations were $310.6 million, compared to $20.0 million for fiscal 2021. Adjusted operating margin improved 10.9% to 12.0% for fiscal 2022, from 1.1% in fiscal 2021, driven primarily by overall leveraging of expenses and lower markdowns. Other expense, net. Other expense, net for fiscal 2022 was $30.2 million compared to $6.0 million for fiscal 2021. The change was primarily due to higher net unrealized and realized losses from foreign currency exposures. Outlook We expect revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, assuming no meaningful COVID-related shutdowns, to be up in the low-teens versus the first quarter of fiscal 2022 mainly driven by last year’s temporary store closures, wholesale growth and positive store comps. For the full fiscal year 2023, assuming no meaningful COVID-related shutdowns, we expect revenues to be up in the low-single digits versus fiscal 2022 and operating margin to reach approximately 10.5%. The outlook for the first quarter and the year reflects significant disruptions in Russia. Dividend The Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2022. Share Repurchase The Company repurchased 2.3 million shares of its common stock for $51.0 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, leaving a capacity of $149.0 million under its previously announced share repurchase program. On March 14, 2022, the Board of Directors expanded its repurchase authorization by $100 million, leaving a new capacity of $249.0 million. In connection with this expanded authorization, the Company intends to enter into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) arrangement with a financial institution under which it will repurchase $175.0 million of its common stock on terms to be negotiated, subject to customary conditions. Presentation of Non-GAAP Information The financial information presented in this release includes non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted results, constant currency financial information, free cash flows and return on invested capital. For the periods presented, the adjusted results exclude the impact of certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs, certain separation charges, asset impairment charges, net (gains) losses on lease modifications, non-cash amortization of debt discount on the Company’s convertible senior notes, the related income tax effects of the foregoing items, the impact from changes in the income tax law on deferred income taxes in certain tax jurisdictions, net income tax settlements and adjustments to specific uncertain income tax positions, as well as certain discrete income tax adjustments related primarily to an intra-entity transfer of intellectual property rights to a wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary, in each case where applicable. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. The Company has excluded these items from its adjusted financial measures primarily because it believes these items are not indicative of the underlying performance of its business and the adjusted financial information provided is useful for investors to evaluate the comparability of the Company’s operating results and its future outlook (when reviewed in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial statements). A reconciliation of reported GAAP results to comparable non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying tables. This release also includes certain constant currency financial information. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations affect the amount reported from translating the Company’s foreign revenue, expenses and balance sheet amounts into U.S. dollars. These rate fluctuations can have a significant effect on reported operating results under GAAP. The Company provides constant currency information to enhance the visibility of underlying business trends, excluding the effects of changes in foreign currency translation rates. To calculate net revenue and earnings (loss) from operations on a constant currency basis, actual or forecasted results for the current-year period are translated into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparable period of the prior year. The constant currency calculations do not adjust for the impact of revaluing specific transactions denominated in a currency different from the functional currency of that entity when exchange rates fluctuate. However, in calculating the estimated impact of currency on our earnings (loss) per share for our actual or forecasted results, the Company estimates gross margin (including the impact of merchandise-related hedges) and expenses using the appropriate prior-year rates, translates the estimated foreign earnings at the comparable prior-year rates, and excludes the year-over-year earnings impact of gains or losses arising from balance sheet remeasurement and foreign currency contracts not designated as merchandise hedges. The constant currency information presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company also includes information regarding its free cash flows in this release. The Company calculates free cash flows as cash flows from operating activities less (i) purchases of property and equipment and (ii) payments for property and equipment under finance leases. Free cash flows are not intended to be an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, but rather to provide additional visibility to investors regarding how much cash is generated for discretionary and non-discretionary items after deducting purchases of property and equipment and payments for property and equipment under finance leases. Free cash flow information presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of reported GAAP cash flows from operating activities to the comparable non-GAAP free cash flow measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The Company also includes information regarding its return on invested capital (or “ROIC”) in this release. The Company defines ROIC as adjusted net operating profit after income taxes divided by two-year average invested capital. The Company believes ROIC is a useful financial measure for investors in evaluating how efficiently the Company deploys its capital. The Company’s method of calculating ROIC is provided in the accompanying tables and may differ from other companies’ methods and, therefore, might not be comparable. Investor Conference Call The Company will hold a conference call at 4:45 pm (ET) on March 16, 2022 to discuss the news announced in this press release. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at www.guess.com via the “Investor Relations” link. The webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days. About Guess? Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of January 29, 2022, the Company directly operated 1,068 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 563 additional retail stores worldwide. As of January 29, 2022, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com. Forward-Looking Statements Except for historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release or the related conference call and webcast, including statements concerning the potential actions and impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic; statements concerning the Company’s future outlook, including with respect to the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2023; statements concerning share repurchase plan; statements concerning the Company’s expectations, goals, future prospects, and current business strategies and strategic initiatives; and statements expressing optimism or pessimism about future operating results and growth opportunities are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are frequently indicated by terms such as “expect,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “goal,” “strategy,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “outlook,” “plan,” “create,” “see,” and similar terms, are only expectations, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is currently anticipated. Factors which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: our ability to maintain our brand image and reputation; domestic and international economic or political conditions, including economic and other events that could negatively impact consumer confidence and discretionary consumer spending; recent sanctions and export controls targeting Russia; the continuation or worsening of impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks relating to our indebtedness; changes to estimates related to impairments, inventory and other reserves, which were made using the best information available at the time; changes in the competitive marketplace and in our commercial relationships; our ability to anticipate and adapt to changing consumer preferences and trends; our ability to manage our inventory commensurate with customer demand; the high concentration of our Americas Wholesale business; risks related to the costs and timely delivery of merchandise to our distribution facilities, stores and wholesale customers; unexpected or unseasonable weather conditions; our ability to effectively operate our various retail concepts, including securing, renewing, modifying or terminating leases for store locations; our ability to successfully and/or timely implement our growth strategies and other strategic initiatives; our ability to successfully enhance our global omni-channel capabilities; our ability to expand internationally and operate in regions where we have less experience, including through joint ventures; risks relating to our $300 million 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2024, including our ability to settle the liability in cash; disruptions at our distribution facilities; our ability to attract and retain management and other key personnel; obligations or changes in estimates arising from new or existing litigation, income tax and other regulatory proceedings; risks related to the income tax treatment of our third quarter fiscal 2022 intra-entity transfer of intellectual property rights from certain U.S. entities to a wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary; the occurrence of unforeseen epidemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; other catastrophic events; changes in U.S. or foreign income tax or tariff policy, including changes to tariffs on imports into the U.S.; accounting adjustments to our unaudited financial statements identified during the completion of our annual independent audit of financial statements and financial controls or from subsequent events arising after issuance of this release; risk of future non-cash asset impairments, including goodwill, right-of-use lease assets and/or other store asset impairments; violations of, or changes to, domestic or international laws and regulations; risks associated with the acts or omissions of our licensees and third party vendors, including a failure to comply with our vendor code of conduct or other policies; risks associated with cyber-attacks and other cyber security risks; risks associated with our ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; risks associated with our vendors’ ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; changes in economic, political, social and other conditions affecting our foreign operations and sourcing, including the impact of currency fluctuations, global income tax rates and economic and market conditions in the various countries in which we operate; fluctuations in quarterly performance; slowing in-person customer traffic; increases in labor costs; increases in wages; risks relating to proxy contests and activist investor activity; and the significant voting power of our family founders. In addition to these factors, the economic, technological, managerial, and other risks identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors discussed therein, could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The current global economic climate, length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and uncertainty surrounding potential changes in U.S. policies and regulations may amplify many of these risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 $ % $ % $ % Product sales $ 773,265 96.7 % $ 618,973 95.5 % $ 815,975 96.9 % Net royalties 26,670 3.3 % 29,482 4.5 % 26,279 3.1 % Net revenue 799,935 100.0 % 648,455 100.0 % 842,254 100.0 % Cost of product sales 429,678 53.7 % 372,130 57.4 % 503,660 59.8 % Gross profit 370,257 46.3 % 276,325 42.6 % 338,594 40.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 245,502 30.7 % 201,638 31.1 % 237,237 28.1 % Asset impairment charges 55 0.0 % 5,166 0.8 % 4,851 0.6 % Net gains on lease modifications (700 ) (0.1 %) (2,351 ) (0.4 %) — — % Earnings from operations 125,400 15.7 % 71,872 11.1 % 96,506 11.5 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (5,533 ) (0.7 %) (5,657 ) (0.9 %) (4,973 ) (0.6 %) Interest income 559 0.1 % 629 0.1 % 563 0.1 % Other, net (18,669 ) (2.3 %) 14,603 2.3 % 1,817 0.2 % Earnings before income tax expense 101,757 12.8 % 81,447 12.6 % 93,913 11.2 % Income tax expense 30,092 3.8 % 8,512 1.4 % 11,864 1.5 % Net earnings 71,665 9.0 % 72,935 11.2 % 82,049 9.7 % Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,250 0.4 % 2,516 0.3 % 2,445 0.2 % Net earnings attributable to Guess?, Inc. $ 68,415 8.6 % $ 70,419 10.9 % $ 79,604 9.5 % Net earnings per common share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.07 $ 1.10 $ 1.21 Diluted1 $ 1.04 $ 1.07 $ 1.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders: Basic 63,341 63,033 65,019 Diluted1 65,352 65,003 66,653 Effective income tax rate 29.6 % 10.5 % 12.6 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses2: $ 244,587 30.6 % $ 202,117 31.2 % $ 236,919 28.1 % Adjusted earnings from operations2: $ 125,670 15.7 % $ 74,208 11.4 % $ 101,675 12.1 % Adjusted net earnings attributable to Guess?, Inc.2: $ 75,183 9.4 % $ 77,668 12.0 % $ 82,336 9.8 % Adjusted diluted earnings per common share attributable to common stockholders2: $ 1.14 $ 1.18 $ 1.22 Adjusted effective income tax rate2: 25.2 % 7.2 % 16.5 % ______________________________________________________________________ See end of release for footnotes. Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (amounts in thousands, except per share data) Fiscal Year Ended January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 $ % $ % $ % Product sales $ 2,494,922 96.3 % $ 1,802,533 96.1 % $ 2,592,262 96.8 % Net royalties 96,709 3.7 % 73,996 3.9 % 85,847 3.2 % Net revenue 2,591,631 100.0 % 1,876,529 100.0 % 2,678,109 100.0 % Cost of product sales 1,422,126 54.9 % 1,179,427 62.9 % 1,662,401 62.1 % Gross profit 1,169,505 45.1 % 697,102 37.1 % 1,015,708 37.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 861,578 33.2 % 679,958 36.1 % 865,060 32.2 % Asset impairment charges 3,149 0.1 % 80,442 4.3 % 9,977 0.4 % Net gains on lease modifications (259 ) (0.0 %) (2,801 ) (0.1 %) — — % Earnings (loss) from operations 305,037 11.8 % (60,497 ) (3.2 %) 140,671 5.3 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (23,018 ) (0.9 %) (22,869 ) (1.2 %) (16,129 ) (0.6 %) Interest income 1,881 0.1 % 2,237 0.1 % 1,729 0.1 % Other, net (30,171 ) (1.2 %) (5,950 ) (0.3 %) (2,529 ) (0.2 %) Earnings (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 253,729 9.8 % (87,079 ) (4.6 %) 123,742 4.6 % Income tax expense (benefit) 73,680 2.9 % (6,338 ) (0.3 %) 22,513 0.8 % Net earnings (loss) 180,049 6.9 % (80,741 ) (4.3 %) 101,229 3.8 % Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,686 0.3 % 488 0.0 % 5,254 0.2 % Net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc. $ 171,363 6.6 % $ (81,229 ) (4.3 %) $ 95,975 3.6 % Net earnings (loss) per common share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 2.65 $ (1.27 ) $ 1.35 Diluted1 $ 2.57 $ (1.27 ) $ 1.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders: Basic 64,021 64,179 70,461 Diluted1 65,919 64,179 71,669 Effective income tax rate 29.0 % 7.3 % 18.2 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses2: $ 858,926 33.1 % $ 677,110 36.0 % $ 865,479 32.3 % Adjusted earnings from operations2: $ 310,579 12.0 % $ 19,992 1.1 % $ 150,229 5.6 % Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc.2: $ 194,687 7.5 % $ (4,521 ) (0.2 %) $ 105,036 3.9 % Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to common stockholders2: $ 2.92 $ (0.07 ) $ 1.45 Adjusted effective income tax rate2: 24.8 % 206.0 % 21.7 % ______________________________________________________________________ See end of release for footnotes. Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (dollars in thousands) The reconciliations of reported GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses to adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, reported GAAP earnings (loss) from operations to adjusted earnings (loss) from operations, reported GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc. to adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc. and reported GAAP income tax expense (benefit) to adjusted income tax expense follows: Three Months Ended January 29,

2022 January 30,

2021 February 1,

2020 Reported GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 245,502 $ 201,638 $ 237,237 Certain professional service and legal fees and related credits (costs)3 (915 ) 509 120 Separation charges4 — (30 ) (438 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses2 $ 244,587 $ 202,117 $ 236,919 Reported GAAP earnings from operations $ 125,400 $ 71,872 $ 96,506 Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs3 915 (509 ) (120 ) Separation charges4 — 30 438 Asset impairment charges5 55 5,166 4,851 Net gains on lease modifications6 (700 ) (2,351 ) — Adjusted earnings from operations2 $ 125,670 $ 74,208 $ 101,675 Reported GAAP net earnings attributable to Guess?, Inc. $ 68,415 $ 70,419 $ 79,604 Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs3 915 (509 ) (120 ) Separation charges4 — 30 438 Asset impairment charges5 55 5,166 4,851 Net gains on lease modifications6 (700 ) (2,351 ) — Amortization of debt discount7 2,781 2,598 2,449 Discrete income tax adjustments8 4,490 3,248 — Income tax impact from adjustments9 (773 ) (933 ) (4,886 ) Total adjustments affecting net earnings attributable to Guess?, Inc. 6,768 7,249 2,732 Adjusted net earnings attributable to Guess?, Inc.2 $ 75,183 $ 77,668 $ 82,336 Reported GAAP income tax expense $ 30,092 $ 8,512 $ 11,864 Discrete income tax adjustments8 (4,490 ) (3,248 ) — Income tax impact from adjustments9 773 933 4,886 Adjusted income tax expense2 $ 26,375 $ 6,197 $ 16,750 Adjusted effective income tax rate2 25.2 % 7.2 % 16.5 % ______________________________________________________________________ See end of release for footnotes. Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (Continued) (dollars in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended January 29,

2022 January 30,

2021 February 1,

2020 Reported GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 861,578 $ 679,958 $ 865,060 Certain professional service and legal fees and related credits (costs)3 (2,652 ) 565 857 Separation charges4 — (3,413 ) (438 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses2 $ 858,926 $ 677,110 $ 865,479 Reported GAAP earnings (loss) from operations $ 305,037 $ (60,497 ) $ 140,671 Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs3 2,652 (565 ) (857 ) Separation charges4 — 3,413 438 Asset impairment charges5 3,149 80,442 9,977 Net gains on lease modifications6 (259 ) (2,801 ) — Adjusted earnings from operations2 $ 310,579 $ 19,992 $ 150,229 Reported GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc. $ 171,363 $ (81,229 ) $ 95,975 Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs3 2,652 (565 ) (857 ) Separation charges4 — 3,413 438 Asset impairment charges5 3,149 80,442 9,977 Net gains on lease modifications6 (259 ) (2,801 ) — Amortization of debt discount7 11,125 10,394 7,558 Discrete income tax adjustments8 10,630 4,053 — Income tax impact from adjustments9 (3,973 ) (18,228 ) (8,055 ) Total adjustments affecting net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc. 23,324 76,708 9,061 Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Guess?, Inc.2 $ 194,687 $ (4,521 ) $ 105,036 Reported GAAP income tax expense (benefit) $ 73,680 $ (6,338 ) $ 22,513 Discrete income tax adjustments8 (10,630 ) (4,053 ) — Income tax impact from adjustments9 3,973 18,228 8,055 Adjusted income tax expense2 $ 67,023 $ 7,837 $ 30,568 Adjusted effective income tax rate2 24.8 % 206.0 % 21.7 % ______________________________________________________________________ See end of release for footnotes. Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Segment Data (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended % change January 29,

2022 January 30,

2021 February 1,

2020 January 30,

2021 February 1,

2020 Net revenue: Americas Retail $ 247,668 $ 195,829 $ 258,334 26% (4%) Americas Wholesale 46,915 35,476 41,884 32% 12% Europe 402,239 307,648 420,297 31% (4%) Asia 76,443 80,020 95,460 (4%) (20%) Licensing 26,670 29,482 26,279 (10%) 1% Total net revenue $ 799,935 $ 648,455 $ 842,254 23% (5%) Earnings (loss) from operations: Americas Retail $ 42,642 $ 25,128 $ 16,533 70% 158% Americas Wholesale 11,916 8,353 8,222 43% 45% Europe 74,736 38,925 79,336 92% (6%) Asia 4,940 3,971 1,541 24% 221% Licensing 24,149 28,105 22,896 (14%) 5% Total segment earnings from operations 158,383 104,482 128,528 52% 23% Corporate overhead (33,628 ) (29,795 ) (27,171 ) 13% 24% Asset impairment charges (55 ) (5,166 ) (4,851 ) (99%) (99%) Net gains on lease modifications 700 2,351 — (70%) Total earnings from operations $ 125,400 $ 71,872 $ 96,506 74% 30% Operating margins: Americas Retail 17.2 % 12.8 % 6.4 % Americas Wholesale 25.4 % 23.5 % 19.6 % Europe 18.6 % 12.7 % 18.9 % Asia 6.5 % 5.0 % 1.6 % Licensing 90.5 % 95.3 % 87.1 % GAAP operating margin for total Company 15.7 % 11.1 % 11.5 % Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs2, 3 0.1 % (0.1 %) (0.0 %) Separation charges2, 4 — % 0.0 % 0.0 % Asset impairment charges2, 5 0.0 % 0.8 % 0.6 % Net gains on lease modifications2, 6 (0.1 %) (0.4 %) — % Adjusted operating margin for total Company2 15.7 % 11.4 % 12.1 % ______________________________________________________________________ See end of release for footnotes. Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Segment Data (dollars in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended % change January 29,

2022 January 30,

2021 February 1,

2020 January 30,

2021 February 1,

2020 Net revenue: Americas Retail $ 759,117 $ 510,806 $ 811,547 49% (6%) Americas Wholesale 201,202 117,607 186,389 71% 8% Europe 1,297,550 941,546 1,248,114 38% 4% Asia 237,053 232,574 346,212 2% (32%) Licensing 96,709 73,996 85,847 31% 13% Total net revenue $ 2,591,631 $ 1,876,529 $ 2,678,109 38% (3%) Earnings (loss) from operations: Americas Retail $ 124,902 $ (15,776 ) $ 22,279 (892%) 461% Americas Wholesale 53,731 19,912 35,674 170% 51% Europe 174,860 66,790 134,078 162% 30% Asia (4,114 ) (20,758 ) (8,894 ) (80%) (54%) Licensing 88,136 67,938 74,459 30% 18% Total segment earnings from operations 437,515 118,106 257,596 270% 70% Corporate overhead (129,588 ) (100,962 ) (106,948 ) 28% 21% Asset impairment charges (3,149 ) (80,442 ) (9,977 ) (96%) (68%) Net gains on lease modifications 259 2,801 — (91%) Total earnings (loss) from operations $ 305,037 $ (60,497 ) $ 140,671 (604%) 117% Operating margins: Americas Retail 16.5 % (3.1 %) 2.7 % Americas Wholesale 26.7 % 16.9 % 19.1 % Europe 13.5 % 7.1 % 10.7 % Asia (1.7 %) (8.9 %) (2.6 %) Licensing 91.1 % 91.8 % 86.7 % GAAP operating margin for total Company 11.8 % (3.2 %) 5.3 % Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs2, 3 0.1 % (0.0 %) (0.1 %) Separation charges2, 4 — % 0.1 % 0.0 % Asset impairment charges2, 5 0.1 % 4.3 % 0.4 % Net gains on lease modifications2, 6 (0.0 %) (0.1 %) — % Adjusted operating margin for total Company2 12.0 % 1.1 % 5.6 % ______________________________________________________________________ See end of release for footnotes. Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries Constant Currency Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) As Reported Foreign

Currency

Impact Constant

Currency As Reported As Reported Constant

Currency Three Months Ended % change January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 Net revenue: Americas Retail $ 247,668 $ (229 ) $ 247,439 $ 195,829 26% 26% Americas Wholesale 46,915 168 47,083 35,476 32% 33% Europe 402,239 27,796 430,035 307,648 31% 40% Asia 76,443 3,017 79,460 80,020 (4%) (1%) Licensing 26,670 — 26,670 29,482 (10%) (10%) Total net revenue $ 799,935 $ 30,752 $ 830,687 $ 648,455 23% 28% February 1, 2020 Net revenue: Americas Retail $ 247,668 $ 202 $ 247,870 $ 258,334 (4%) (4%) Americas Wholesale 46,915 715 47,630 41,884 12% 14% Europe 402,239 668 402,907 420,297 (4%) (4%) Asia 76,443 (1,139 ) 75,304 95,460 (20%) (21%) Licensing 26,670 — 26,670 26,279 1% 1% Total net revenue $ 799,935 $ 446 $ 800,381 $ 842,254 (5%) (5%) Fiscal Year Ended January 29, 2022 January 30, 2021 Net revenue: Americas Retail $ 759,117 $ (7,756 ) $ 751,361 $ 510,806 49% 47% Americas Wholesale 201,202 (3,848 ) 197,354 117,607 71% 68% Europe 1,297,550 (6,397 ) 1,291,153 941,546 38% 37% Asia 237,053 (3,286 ) 233,767 232,574 2% 1% Licensing 96,709 — 96,709 73,996 31% 31% Total net revenue $ 2,591,631 $ (21,287 ) $ 2,570,344 $ 1,876,529 38% 37% February 1, 2020 Net revenue: Americas Retail $ 759,117 $ (1,946 ) $ 757,171 $ 811,547 (6%) (7%) Americas Wholesale 201,202 1,076 202,278 186,389 8% 9% Europe 1,297,550 (36,757 ) 1,260,793 1,248,114 4% 1% Asia 237,053 (5,894 ) 231,159 346,212 (32%) (33%) Licensing 96,709 — 96,709 85,847 13% 13% Total net revenue $ 2,591,631 $ (43,521 ) $ 2,548,110 $ 2,678,109 (3%) (5%) Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) January 29,

2022 January 30,

2021 February 1,

2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 415,565 $ 469,110 $ 284,613 Receivables, net 328,856 314,147 327,281 Inventories 462,295 389,144 393,129 Other current assets 77,378 60,123 59,212 Property and equipment, net 228,765 216,196 288,112 Restricted cash — 235 215 Operating lease right-of-use assets 685,799 764,804 851,990 Other assets 356,970 252,109 224,410 Total assets $ 2,555,628 $ 2,465,868 $ 2,428,962 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current portion of borrowings and finance lease obligations $ 43,379 $ 38,710 $ 9,490 Current operating lease liabilities 195,516 222,800 192,066 Other current liabilities 578,979 501,029 436,857 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 60,970 68,554 32,770 Convertible senior notes, net 270,595 258,614 247,363 Long-term operating lease liabilities 582,757 662,657 714,079 Other long-term liabilities 160,289 144,004 130,259 Redeemable and nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 40,485 25,837 26,364 Guess?, Inc. stockholders’ equity 622,658 543,663 639,714 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,555,628 $ 2,465,868 $ 2,428,962 Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data (in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended January 29,

2022 January 30,

2021 February 1,

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities10 $ 131,642 $ 209,050 $ 197,913 Net cash used in investing activities (62,277 ) (22,161 ) (56,471 ) Net cash used in financing activities (97,044 ) (9,907 ) (64,165 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (26,101 ) 7,535 (3,444 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (53,780 ) 184,517 73,833 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year 469,345 284,828 210,995 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 415,565 $ 469,345 $ 284,828 Supplemental information: Depreciation and amortization $ 56,799 $ 63,501 $ 72,188 Total lease costs (excluding finance lease cost) $ 289,412 $ 283,806 $ 368,435 Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended January 29,

2022 January 30,

2021 February 1,

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities10 $ 131,642 $ 209,050 $ 197,913 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (63,521 ) (18,876 ) (61,868 ) Less: Payments for property and equipment under finance leases (7,014 ) (7,131 ) (2,733 ) Free cash flow $ 61,107 $ 183,043 $ 133,312 ______________________________________________________________________ See end of release for footnotes. Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries Retail Store Data Global Store and Concession Count Stores Concessions Region Total Directly

Operated Partner

Operated Total Directly

Operated Partner

Operated As of January 29, 2022 United States 245 245 — 1 — 1 Canada 74 74 — — — — Central and South America 103 69 34 29 29 — Total Americas 422 388 34 30 29 1 Europe and the Middle East 779 556 223 50 50 — Asia and the Pacific 430 124 306 257 99 158 Total 1,631 1,068 563 337 178 159 As of January 30, 2021 United States 251 249 2 1 — 1 Canada 76 76 — — — — Central and South America 105 70 35 27 27 — Total Americas 432 395 37 28 27 1 Europe and the Middle East 725 507 218 44 44 — Asia and the Pacific 413 144 269 304 101 203 Total 1,570 1,046 524 376 172 204 As of February 1, 2020 United States 282 280 2 1 — 1 Canada 80 80 — — — — Central and South America 113 73 40 27 27 — Total Americas 475 433 42 28 27 1 Europe and the Middle East 745 517 228 39 39 — Asia and the Pacific 509 219 290 327 117 210 Total 1,729 1,169 560 394 183 211 Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries Return on Invested Capital for the Fiscal Year (in thousands) FY2019 FY2020 FY2020

2-Year

Average FY2021 FY2022 FY2022

2-Year

Average Total assets11 $ 1,649,205 $ 2,428,962 $ 2,039,084 $ 2,465,868 $ 2,555,628 $ 2,510,748 Cash and cash equivalents (210,460 ) (284,613 ) (247,537 ) (469,110 ) (415,565 ) (442,338 ) Operating right-of-use assets11 — (851,990 ) (425,995 ) (764,804 ) (685,799 ) (725,302 ) Accounts payable (286,657 ) (232,761 ) (259,709 ) (300,427 ) (325,797 ) (313,112 ) Accrued expenses (252,392 ) (204,096 ) (228,244 ) (200,602 ) (253,182 ) (226,892 ) Accrual for European Commission fine12 45,619 — 22,809 — — — Average invested capital $ 945,315 $ 855,502 $ 900,408 $ 730,925 $ 875,285 $ 803,104 FY2020 FY2022 Reported GAAP earnings from operations $ 140,671 $ 305,037 Certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs3 (857 ) 2,652 Asset impairment charges5 9,977 3,149 Separation charges4 438 — Net gains on lease modifications6 — (259 ) Adjusted earnings from operations2 $ 150,229 $ 310,579 Asset impairments5 (9,977 ) (3,149 ) Other expense, net (2,529 ) (30,171 ) Income tax expense13 (29,886 ) (68,760 ) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes2 $ 107,837 $ 208,499 Non-GAAP return on invested capital14 12 % 26 % ______________________________________________________________________ See end of release for footnotes. Guess?, Inc. and Subsidiaries Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Data Footnotes: 1 For GAAP purposes, the Company incurs dilution above the initial strike price of the Company’s convertible senior notes of $25.78. However, the Company excludes from its adjusted diluted shares outstanding calculation the dilutive impact of the convertible notes between $25.78 and $46.88, based on the bond hedge contracts in place that will deliver shares to offset dilution in these ranges. At stock prices in excess of $46.88, the Company incurs dilution related to the notes, and it would have an obligation to deliver additional shares in excess of the dilution protection provided by the bond hedges. Diluted net income per share for the three months and fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 is calculated based on GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares of 65,352,416 and 65,919,260, respectively. There was no dilution related to the convertible notes for either period. 2 The adjusted results reflect the exclusion of certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs, certain separation charges, asset impairment charges, net gains on lease modifications, non-cash amortization of debt discount on the Company’s convertible senior notes, the related income tax impacts of these adjustments, as well as certain discrete income tax adjustments related primarily to an intra-entity transfer of intellectual property rights to a wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary, in each case where applicable. A complete reconciliation of actual results to adjusted results is presented in the “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results.” 3 Amounts recorded represent certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs which the Company otherwise would not have incurred as part of its business operations. 4 Amounts represent certain separation-related charges due to headcount reduction in response to the pandemic and due to the separation of our former Chief Executive Officer. 5 Amounts represent asset impairment charges related primarily to impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets and property and equipment related to certain retail locations resulting from lower revenue and future cash flow projections from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and expected store closures. 6 Amounts recorded represent net gains on lease modifications related primarily to the early termination of certain lease agreements. 7 In April 2019, the Company issued $300 million principal amount of 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) in a private offering. The Company has separated the Notes into liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components. The debt discount, which represents an amount equal to the fair value of the equity component, is amortized as non-cash interest expense over the term of the Notes. 8 Amounts represent discrete income tax adjustments related primarily to the impacts from an intra-entity transfer of intellectual property rights to a wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary during the quarter ended October 30, 2021, impacts from cumulative valuation allowances and the income tax benefits from an income tax rate change due to net operating loss carrybacks. 9 The income tax effect of certain professional service and legal fees and related (credits) costs, separation charges, asset impairment charges, net gains on lease modifications and the amortization of debt discount was based on the Company’s assessment of deductibility using the statutory income tax rate (inclusive of the impact of valuation allowances) of the tax jurisdiction in which the charges were incurred. 10 The Company made a U.S. income tax payment of $26.8 million and $107.2 million in the three months and fiscal year ended January 29, 2022, respectively, due to an intra-entity transfer of intellectual property rights to a wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary. 11 During fiscal year 2020, the Company adopted a comprehensive new lease standard which superseded previous lease guidance. The standard requires a lessee to recognize an asset related to the right to use the underlying asset and a liability that approximates the present value of the lease payments over the term of contracts that qualify as leases under the new guidance. The adoption of the standard resulted in the recording of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities. 12 During fiscal year 2019, the Company recognized a charge of €39.8 million ($45.6 million) related to a fine by the European Commission related to its inquiry concerning potential violations of European Union competition rules by the Company. 13 Income tax expense is calculated using the adjusted effective income tax rate of 24.8% and 21.7% for the fiscal 2022 and 2020, respectively. 14 The Company defines return on invested capital (or "ROIC") as adjusted net operating profit after taxes divided by two-year average invested capital. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005961/en/

© Business Wire 2022 All news about GUESS', INC. 04:20p GUESS' : GUESS?, INC. REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2022 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K PU 04:18p GUESS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principa.. AQ 04:17p Earnings Flash (GES) GUESS? Posts Q4 Revenue $799.9M, vs. Street Est of $805.9M MT 04:17p Guess?, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Fourth Quarter Results BU 04:17p Guess?, Inc. Announces CFO Transition BU 04:16p Earnings Flash (GES) GUESS? Posts Q4 EPS $1.14, vs. Street Est of $1.15 MT 12:19p EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Guess? Inc, 58.3% Follow-Through Indicator, 19.3% Sensitive MT 03/11 Telsey Advisory Adjusts Guess?' Price Target to $23 from $27, Keeps Market Perform Rati.. MT 03/10 GUESS' : Guess?, Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Legion Partners - Form 8-K PU 03/10 Guess?, Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Legion Partners BU Analyst Recommendations on GUESS', INC. 03/11 Telsey Advisory Adjusts Guess?' Price Target to $23 from $27, Keeps Market Perform Rati.. MT 2021 GUESS' : Telsey Advisory Group Adjusts Guess? PT to $27 From $33, Maintains Market Perform.. MT 2021 GUESS' : Telsey Advisory Adjusts Guess?' Price Target to $33 from $27, Keeps Market Perfor.. MT