  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Guess', Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GES   US4016171054

GUESS', INC.

(GES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  20:00:02 14/03/2023 GMT
21.27 USD   +2.90%
10:32aGuess\', Inc. : Sales and Profit Turnaround
MS
03/14Guess? Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Issues Guidance; Shares Fall After-Hours
MT
03/14Transcript : Guess?, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Guess\', Inc. : Sales and Profit Turnaround

03/15/2023 | 10:32am GMT
Ten years of being considered finished, ten years of resisting: once again, the ready-to-wear brand Guess published yesterday annual results that defy the prognosis.

The business is not growing, however: with revenues of $2.6 billion and a gross margin of 44% in 2022, its business performance is about the same as in 2012.

Operating margins, for their part, are finally recovering after a decade of investment in digital. Online sales accounted for exactly one-fifth of total sales: twice as much as Levi's, but half as much as the Gap.

Guess still maintains a large network of stores, with 1,623 points of sale in 2022 compared to 1,055 ten years ago. A sign of prudence: this expansion of the geographical footprint was entirely self-financed.

The group will generate $1 billion in cumulative profits over the period 2012-2022, on a more or less constant basis. At the same time, it is returning a total of $1.4 billion to its shareholders, half in dividends, the other half in share buybacks - the number of shares outstanding is thus decreasing by a third.

The corresponding gap of $400 million was financed by a comparable increase in debt. Management clearly intends to keep a significant cash position at all times - $416 million at the end of the 2022 fiscal year. Another sign of caution.

At $21 per share, Guess is still valued at x10-x12 its average annual profit over the last decade, a multiple that is typical of a business without growth and potentially subject to temporary fashion effects.

As we said, the brand is used to these fluctuations, because if the last three years show a recovery in sales and profits, the three years before were much more difficult.

On the topic of management, it should be noted that the Marciano brothers, who still hold a third of the capital, have managed to resist the activist push of the Legion Partners fund. However, this was not illegitimate.

The brothers have been implicated in cases of sexual harassment and opaque transactions between Guess and other entities they control - for example, suppliers or the company that operates the group's business jet - and are not exactly in the odor of sanctity everywhere they go.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GUESS', INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 2 642 M - 2 175 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 262 M - 216 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 158 M 1 158 M 953 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 12 500
Free-Float 19,8%
Technical analysis trends GUESS', INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 21,27 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Managers and Directors
Carlos E. Alberini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis R. Secor Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alejandro Yemenidjian Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Chidoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Deborah L. Weinswig Independent Director
