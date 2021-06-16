Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Guess', Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GES   US4016171054

GUESS', INC.

(GES)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Guess?, Inc. : Announces Participation at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

06/16/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) announced today that the Company will be presenting at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, VP, Finance and Investor Relations.

The presentation will also be available via live webcast. Interested parties can access the event at investors.guess.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the conference.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of May 1, 2021, the Company directly operated 1,041 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 539 additional retail stores worldwide. As of May 1, 2021, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 569 M - -
Net income 2022 152 M - -
Net cash 2022 66,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 1 735 M 1 735 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart GUESS', INC.
Duration : Period :
Guess', Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUESS', INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 34,50 $
Last Close Price 26,72 $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos E. Alberini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathryn Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Alejandro Yemenidjian Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Chidoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Gianluca Bolla Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUESS', INC.18.13%1 735
INDITEX19.35%117 405
KERING26.04%113 315
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-11.57%77 973
ROSS STORES, INC.-3.32%42 401
HENNES & MAURITZ AB18.49%40 494