Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Guess', Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GES   US4016171054

GUESS', INC.

(GES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guess?, Inc. : to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

05/20/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended May 1, 2021, on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The Company will webcast a conference call at 4:45 p.m. (ET) that day to discuss the results.

A live webcast will be accessible at www.guess.com via the “Investor Relations” link. A replay of the conference will be archived on the website for 30 days.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. At January 30, 2021, the Company directly operated 1,046 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 524 additional retail stores worldwide. At January 30, 2021, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GUESS', INC.
04:59pGUESS?, INC.  : to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financia..
BU
05/19GUESS'  : B. Riley Raises Guess?' PT to $33 from $29 on Higher Multiples, Sees I..
MT
04/30GUESS'  : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; App..
PU
04/30GUESS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/13GUESS', INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/12GUESS?, INC.  : Launches GUESS Safe Spaces/Model2Model
BU
04/09GUESS'  : GUESS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
04/07GUESS'  : Introducing the Spring 2021 GUESS x FriendsWithYou Capsule Collection
BU
04/01GUESS'  : Telsey Advisory Group Adjusts Price Target on Guess? to $27 From $24, ..
MT
04/01GUESS'  : B. Riley Raises Guess? Price Target to $29 from $27 After Fiscal Q4 Re..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 493 M - -
Net income 2022 109 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 1 810 M 1 810 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart GUESS', INC.
Duration : Period :
Guess', Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUESS', INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,00 $
Last Close Price 28,08 $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos E. Alberini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathryn Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Alejandro Yemenidjian Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Chidoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Gianluca Bolla Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUESS', INC.29.62%1 810
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.23.20%122 130
KERING18.57%107 453
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-7.32%80 940
ROSS STORES, INC.1.90%44 626
HENNES & MAURITZ AB23.52%42 212