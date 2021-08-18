Log in
    GES   US4016171054

GUESS', INC.

(GES)
Guess?, Inc. : to Webcast Conference Call on Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

08/18/2021
Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended July 31, 2021, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The Company will webcast a conference call at 4:45 p.m. (ET) that day to discuss the results.

A live webcast will be accessible at www.guess.com via the “Investor Relations” link. A replay of the conference will be archived on the website for 30 days.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. At May 1, 2021, the Company directly operated 1,041 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 539 additional retail stores worldwide. At May 1, 2021, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 569 M - -
Net income 2022 152 M - -
Net cash 2022 66,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,38x
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 1 400 M 1 400 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 27,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,57 $
Average target price 34,50 $
Spread / Average Target 59,9%
Managers and Directors
Carlos E. Alberini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathryn Anderson Chief Financial Officer
Alejandro Yemenidjian Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Chidoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurie Ann Goldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUESS', INC.-4.64%1 400
KERING25.24%108 764
INDITEX12.17%106 592
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-20.19%68 150
ROSS STORES, INC.1.62%43 126
HENNES & MAURITZ AB1.81%33 177