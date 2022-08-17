Log in
    GES   US4016171054

GUESS', INC.

(GES)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
20.95 USD   -1.55%
04:46pGuess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
BU
08/04Tesla ceo musk expects inflation to drop rapidly, says 'that's m…
RE
07/28GUESS Heads to Granada for the 2022 Fall/Winter Advertising Campaign
BU
Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

08/17/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended July 30, 2022, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The Company will webcast a conference call at 4:45 p.m. (ET) that day to discuss the results.

A live webcast will be accessible at www.guess.com via the “Investor Relations” link. A replay of the conference will be archived on the website for 30 days.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. At April 30, 2022, the Company directly operated 1,073 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 565 additional retail stores worldwide. At April 30, 2022, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 695 M - -
Net income 2023 172 M - -
Net Debt 2023 89,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,69x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 158 M 1 158 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 12 500
Free-Float 23,9%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,28 $
Average target price 29,25 $
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos E. Alberini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis R. Secor Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alejandro Yemenidjian Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Chidoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Deborah L. Weinswig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUESS', INC.-10.14%1 158
INDITEX-9.32%81 936
KERING-20.20%70 473
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.31.27%65 238
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.94%32 417
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-24.93%21 297