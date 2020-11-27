Log in
Guess?, Inc. : to Webcast Conference Call on Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

11/27/2020 | 05:05pm EST
Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended October 31, 2020, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The Company will webcast a conference call at 4:45 p.m. (ET) that day to discuss the results.

A live webcast will be accessible at www.guess.com via the “Investor Relations” link. A replay of the conference will be archived on the website for 30 days.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. At August 1, 2020, the Company directly operated 1,084 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 538 additional retail stores worldwide. At August 1, 2020, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.


© Business Wire 2020
© Business Wire 2020