    GES   US4016171054

GUESS', INC.

(GES)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
19.41 USD   +1.89%
04:46pGuess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
BU
10/17Introducing the Fall 2022 GUESS USA Collection
BU
09/06GUESS', INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

11/15/2022 | 04:46pm EST
Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended October 29, 2022, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The Company will webcast a conference call at 4:45 p.m. (ET) that day to discuss the results.

A live webcast will be accessible at www.guess.com via the “Investor Relations” link. A replay of the conference will be archived on the website for 30 days.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. At July 30, 2022, the Company directly operated 1,064 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 567 additional retail stores worldwide. At July 30, 2022, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 630 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 260 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 037 M 1 037 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 12 500
Free-Float 19,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,05 $
Average target price 25,50 $
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Managers and Directors
Carlos E. Alberini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis R. Secor Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alejandro Yemenidjian Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Chidoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Deborah L. Weinswig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUESS', INC.-19.55%1 037
INDITEX-14.65%78 316
KERING-23.36%68 691
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.27.78%60 741
ROSS STORES, INC.-15.85%32 843
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-30.19%19 373