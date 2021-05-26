Guess' : Annual Report FY2021

CEO'S LETTER TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

I hope this letter finds you well, healthy and safe.

Our fiscal 2021 was a challenging but rewarding year for our Company. While we experienced a significant revenue contraction due to the pandemic, we were very proactive and led the business carefully, managing inventories and capital well and controlling expenses tightly. During the year we prioritized our investments in our digital and omni-channel initiatives and rationalized our global store footprint and expense structure. We also returned value to our shareholders via dividends and purchased $39 million of our shares. We closed the year with a strong balance sheet with $469 million in cash.

During our Investor Day in December 2019, we outlined the following six strategic objectives that represent the foundation of our five-year plan. We still believe this plan constitutes the right roadmap to drive revenue, grow operating profit and create value for all GUESS? stakeholders:

Brand relevancy - We will optimize our brand architecture to be relevant with our three target consumer groups: Heritage, Millennials and Generation Z customers. We believe that collaborations, partnerships and unique go-to-market strategies are critical to drive brand awareness and fuel new customer acquisition, especially for younger consumers.

- We will optimize our brand architecture to be relevant with our three target consumer groups: Heritage, Millennials and Generation Z customers. We believe that collaborations, partnerships and unique go-to-market strategies are critical to drive brand awareness and fuel new customer acquisition, especially for younger consumers. Product excellence - We will extend our product offering to provide our customers with products for the multiple occasions that support their lifestyles. We will seek to better address local market needs and augment our product assortments accordingly.

- We will extend our product offering to provide our customers with products for the multiple occasions that support their lifestyles. We will seek to better address local market needs and augment our product assortments accordingly. Customer centricity - We will place the customers at the center of everything we do. We will implement processes and platforms to provide our customers with a seamless omni-channel experience.

- We will place the customers at the center of everything we do. We will implement processes and platforms to provide our customers with a seamless omni-channel experience. Global footprint - We will expand the reach and profitability of our brands by optimizing the productivity of our current footprint and expanding our distribution channels.

- We will expand the reach and profitability of our brands by optimizing the productivity of our current footprint and expanding our distribution channels. Functional capabilities - We will implement material long-term operational improvements, primarily in the areas of logistics, product development, sourcing, production, inventory management and overall infrastructure.

During fiscal year 2021, we made great progress executing our strategic plan and were able to accelerate the implementation of several key initiatives. We completed the implementation of our new Salesforce platform in North America and Europe and are pleased with the new customer experience we are providing through our digital business, including our websites. We have also launched the rollout of omni-channel capabilities in Europe, in addition to North America. We also continued optimizing our store portfolio with the closure of over 125 underperforming stores and the renegotiation of 290 leases at favorable terms. Last, but not least, we identified new ways to transform our business model. This includes a global reorganization of our team, an omni-channel focus for our direct-to-consumer business, the development of our first global product line and the introduction of new product categories like Athleisure and Essentials, to our rich product category assortment. We also worked hard to eliminate redundancies and streamline processes across our operations.

I strongly believe this was a year of test of character, proof of courage and adaptability for all of us. At Guess, we flourish in times like these. There is a strength of character that is present in the Guess DNA. Our