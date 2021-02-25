Haeggquist & Eck, LLP : Is Investigating Claims Against GUESS?, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty

Haeggquist & Eck, LLP, a leading shareholder rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of GUESS?, Inc. (“GUESS”) (NYSE:GES) breached their fiduciary duties to GUESS and its shareholders. If you are a GUESS shareholder, you are encouraged to contact Amber Eck at Haeggquist & Eck for additional information.

GUESS designs, markets, distributes, and licenses apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. Haeggquist & Eck is investigating whether members of GUESS’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage GUESS in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to GUESS, and whether GUESS has suffered damages as a result.

On January 19, 2021, a fashion model filed a complaint against GUESS and its co-founder and director Paul Marciano, alleging that “GUESS has known for over a decade that Paul Marciano is a recidivist sexual predator, and has chosen to harbor and enable him as he devastates women’s lives. Instead of listening to at least seven women who went on the record against its Founder, Board member and Chief Creative Officer, GUESS has kept Marciano at its helm, allowing him to continue to use his prestigious position to lure and sexually assault more young female models.”

The complaint, Jane Doe v. Paul Marciano, GUESS?, Inc., et al., alleges that “GUESS has been on notice since at least 2009 that Marciano sexually harasses and assaults female models,” that Marciano was sued in 2009 by a model, and GUESS “publicly settled five more sexual assault claims against him in 2018 for $500,000.”

What You Can Do

If you are a GUESS shareholder, you may have legal claims against its directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about your legal rights, please contact attorney Amber Eck at 619-342-8000 or e-mail her at ambere@haelaw.com. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Haeggquist & Eck, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual investors in shareholder derivative lawsuits, and members of the firm have helped shareholders recover more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

This release constitutes attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225006271/en/