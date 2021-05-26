Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund : GGM May 2021 Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund
(NYSE: GGM)
Cusip: 40168G108
Notice to Shareholders
We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1813 per share payable on May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 14, 2021. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.1260 per share, or 69.50% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0553 per share, or 30.50% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2021 will be reported to shareholders in January 2022 on Form 1099-DIV.
Computershare, Inc.
Transfer Agent
May 2021
Disclaimer
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 17:04:05 UTC.