Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund : GGM May 2021 Section 19A-1 Letter

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

(NYSE: GGM)

Cusip: 40168G108

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1813 per share payable on May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 14, 2021. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.1260 per share, or 69.50% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0553 per share, or 30.50% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2021 will be reported to shareholders in January 2022 on Form 1099-DIV.

May 2021