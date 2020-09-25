Log in
GUGGENHEIM ENHANCED EQUITY INCOME FUND

(GPM)
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund : GPM September 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter

09/25/2020 | 10:45am EDT

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Cusip: 40167B100

Record Date: September 15, 2020

Ticker: GPM

Payable Date: September 30, 2020

Distribution Amount Per Share: $0.1200

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income; net realized short-term capital gains; net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

% Breakdown of the

Total Cumulative

% Breakdown of the Total

Current Quarterly

Current Quarterly

Distributions for the

Cumulative Distributions

Distribution ($)

Distribution

Fiscal Year to Date ($)

for the Fiscal Year to Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0164

13.67%

$0.0164

3.42%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

-

-

-

-

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

-

-

-

-

Return of Capital

$0.1036

86.33%

$0.4636

96.58%

Total (per common share)

$0.1200

100.00%

$0.4800

100.00%

If the Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's Investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income".

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following table provides GPM's total return performance based on net asset value (NAV) over various time periods compared to GPM's annualized and cumulative distributions rates.

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for five-year period ending August 31, 2020

7.14%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020

7.25%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through August 31, 2020

-11.39%

Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of August 31, 2020

7.25%

Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results and current performance may be lower or higher than the figures shown. Total returns reflect fees and expenses of the Fund.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Managed Distribution Policy.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 14:44:05 UTC
