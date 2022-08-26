Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF 2022 August Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

(NYSE: GOF)

Cusip: 40167F101

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on August 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2022. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0643 per share, or 35.31% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.1178 per share, or 64.69% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2022 will be reported to shareholders in January 2023 on Form 1099- DIV.

Transfer Agent

August 2022