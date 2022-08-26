Log in
    GOF   US40167F1012

GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND

(GOF)
01:48 2022-08-26 pm EDT
17.14 USD   -1.61%
GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : GOF 2022 August Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
08/02GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : GOF Annual Report August 2022
PU
08/01Guggenheim Investments Announces August 2022 Closed-End Fund Distributions
AQ
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF 2022 August Section 19A-1 Letter

08/26/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

(NYSE: GOF)

Cusip: 40167F101

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on August 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2022. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0643 per share, or 35.31% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.1178 per share, or 64.69% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2022 will be reported to shareholders in January 2023 on Form 1099- DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

August 2022

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 17:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
