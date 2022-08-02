Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF Annual Report August 2022
5.31.2022
Guggenheim Funds Annual Report
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
DEAR SHAREHOLDER (Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
We thank you for your investment in the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"). This report covers the Fund's performance for the 12-month period ended May 31, 2022 (the "Reporting Period").
On September 14, 2021, Guggenheim Investments announced that shareholders approved the mergers of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund with and into the Fund. The mergers became effective with the open of the New York Stock Exchange on October 25, 2021. More information regarding the mergers is presented later in this report.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery response has caused and continues to cause at times reduced consumer demand and economic output, supply chain disruptions, market closures, travel restrictions, quarantines, and disparate global vaccine distributions. As with other serious economic disruptions, governmental authorities and regulators have responded in recent years to this situation with significant fiscal and monetary policy changes. These included providing direct capital infusions into companies, introducing new monetary programs, and lowering interest rates. In some cases, these responses resulted in high inflation, low interest rates, and negative interest rates (which have since risen). Recently, the United States and other governments have also made investments and engaged in infrastructure modernization projects that have also increased public debt and spending. These actions, including their reversal or potential ineffectiveness, could further increase volatility in securities and other financial markets, reduce market liquidity, continue to cause higher inflation, heighten investor uncertainty, and adversely affect the value of the Fund's investments and the performance of the Fund. These actions also contribute to a risk that asset prices have a high degree of correlation across markets and asset classes. The duration and extent of COVID-19 over the long term cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The ultimate impact of COVID-19 and the extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Fund will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and difficult to predict.
The value of, or income generated by, the investments held by the Fund are subject to the possibility of rapid and unpredictable fluctuation, and loss. These movements may result from factors affecting individual companies, or from broader influences, including real or perceived changes in prevailing interest rates (which have risen recently and may continue to rise), changes in inflation rates or expectations about inflation rates (which are currently elevated relative to normal conditions), adverse investor confidence or sentiment, changing economic, political (including geopolitical), social or financial market conditions, increased instability or general uncertainty, environmental disasters, governmental actions, public health emergencies (such as the spread of infectious diseases, pandemics and epidemics), debt crises, actual or threatened wars or other armed conflicts (such as the current Russia-Ukraine conflict and its risk of expansion or collateral economic and other effects) or ratings downgrades, and other similar events, each of which may be temporary or last for extended periods. Moreover, changing economic, political, geopolitical, social, financial market or other conditions in one country or geographic region could adversely affect the value, yield and return of the investments held by the Fund in a different country or geographic region and economies, markets and issuers generally because of the increasingly interconnected global economies and financial markets.
To learn more about the Fund's performance and investment strategy, we encourage you to read the Economic and Market Overview and the Management's Discussion of Fund Performance, which begin on page 5. There you will find information on Guggenheim's investment philosophy, views on the economy and market environment, and detailed information about the factors that impacted the Fund's performance.
DEAR SHAREHOLDER (Unaudited) continued
May 31, 2022
The Fund's investment objective is to maximize total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund pursues a relative value-based investment philosophy. The Fund's sub-advisers seek to combine a credit-managedfixed-income portfolio with access to a diversified pool of alternative investments and equity strategies.
All Fund returns cited-whether based on net asset value ("NAV") or market price-assume the reinvestment of all distributions. For the Reporting Period, the Fund provided a total return based on market price of -3.48% and a total return based on NAV of -3.99%. As of May 31, 2022, the Fund's market price of $17.92 per share represented a premium of 25.05% to its NAV of $14.33 per share.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All NAV returns include the deduction of management fees, operating expenses, and all other Fund expenses. The market price of the Fund's shares fluctuates from time to time, and it may be higher or lower than the Fund's NAV.
During the Reporting Period, the Fund paid a monthly distribution of $0.1821 per share. The most recent distribution represents an annualized distribution rate of 12.19% based on the Fund's closing market price of $17.92 per share on May 31, 2022. The Fund's distribution rate is not constant and the amount of distributions, when declared by the Fund's Board of Trustees, is subject to change. There is no guarantee of any future distribution or that the current returns and distribution rate will be maintained. Please see Distributions to Shareholders & Annualized Distribution Rate on page 16, and Note 2(f) on page 79 for more information on distributions for the period.
We encourage shareholders to consider the opportunity to reinvest their distributions from the Fund through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is described in detail on page 199 of this report. When shares trade at a discount to NAV, the DRIP takes advantage of the discount by reinvesting the monthly dividend distribution in common shares of the Fund purchased in the market at a price less than NAV. Conversely, when the market price of the Fund's common shares is at a premium above NAV, the DRIP reinvests participants' dividends in newly-issued common shares at the greater of NAV per share or 95% of the market price per share. The DRIP provides a cost-effective means to accumulate additional shares and enjoy the benefits of compounding returns over time. The DRIP effectively provides an income averaging technique which causes shareholders to accumulate a larger number of Fund shares when the market price is depressed than when the price is higher.
We appreciate your investment and look forward to serving your investment needs in the future. For the most up-to-date information on your investment, please visit the Fund's website at guggenheiminvestments.com/gof.
Sincerely,
Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
June 30, 2022
ECONOMIC AND MARKET OVERVIEW (Unaudited)
May 31, 2022
In the 12 months ended May 31, 2022, the yield on the two-year Treasury rose 242 basis points to 2.56% from 0.14%, and the 10-year Treasury increased by 125 basis points to 2.84% from 1.59% as the Federal Reserve (the "Fed") began raising rates in March 2022 to battle inflation. The spread between the two-year Treasury and 10-year Treasury narrowed to 29 basis points from 145 basis points. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of one percent, or 0.01%.
The first half of 2022 was extremely challenging for investors, with interest rates rising sharply even as downside risks to the economic outlook accumulated, pushing stock and bond returns deep into negative territory.
With the labor market overheated and inflation considerably above the Fed's target, we have entered an uncomfortable regime where "good news is bad news," and the "Fed put" is deeply out of the money. For the first time in many years, the Fed is aggressively tightening financial conditions in an effort to slow down the economy, keep inflation expectations in check, and bring inflation down to the 2% target. The Fed's crusade to crush inflation is reverberating around the world, as the strengthening dollar is boosting inflation and inflation expectations in other countries, forcing central banks to tighten policy to avoid an erosion of their own inflation credibility.
The tightening of global financial conditions may further restrain growth, which has already slowed meaningfully in the United States in the first half of 2022 after a robust 2021. Growth this year has been hampered by supply-side constraints as the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.6%, commodity markets have been roiled by Russia's war in Ukraine and the Chinese economy has been hobbled by renewed COVID-19 lockdowns.
Slower demand growth and limited slack have already served to moderate the pace of improvement in the labor market, with aggregate payroll growth and the pace of the decline in the unemployment rate slowing markedly since last fall. This indicates that the labor market has already started to cool even before the tightening of financial conditions has really been felt. High-frequency indicators and news reports point to a further slowdown in the job market in coming months.
Inflation is a lagging indicator and continues to run far above the Fed's target. While some measures of inflation have cooled in recent months, the all-important headline consumer price index sits at a cycle high of 8.6% as of May 2022. Our analysis indicates that a recession will be required to bring inflation down to target, and we believe a recession could begin by 2023.
With a recession coming closer into view and the bond market already pricing in wider credit spreads and substantial further Fed tightening, we believe now is an opportune time to add high-quality,longer-duration fixed income ahead of the Fed easing cycle that we forecast to begin next year. We expect fixed income to once again provide a ballast in multi-asset portfolios as growth slows and inflation begins to recede.
