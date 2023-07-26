DEAR SHAREHOLDER (Unaudited) May 31, 2023

We thank you for your investment in the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"). This report covers the Fund's performance for the 12-month period ended May 31, 2023 (the "Reporting Period").

To learn more about the Fund's performance and investment strategy, we encourage you to read the Economic and Market Overview and the Management's Discussion of Fund Performance, which begin on page 5. There you will find information on Guggenheim's investment philosophy, views on the economy and market environment, and information about the factors that impacted the Fund's performance during the Reporting Period.

The Fund's investment objective is to maximize total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund pursues a relative value-based investment philosophy. The Fund's sub-adviser seeks to combine a credit-managedfixed-income portfolio with access to a diversified pool of alternative investments and equity strategies.

All Fund returns cited-whether based on net asset value ("NAV") or market price-assume the reinvestment of all distributions. For the Reporting Period, the Fund provided a total return based on market price of 0.80% and a total return based on NAV of 2.09%. At the end of the Reporting Period, the Fund's market price of $15.69 per share represented a premium of 27.15% to its NAV of $12.34 per share.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All NAV returns include the deduction of management fees, operating expenses, and all other Fund expenses. The market price of the Fund's shares fluctuates from time to time, and it may be higher or lower than the Fund's NAV.

During the Reporting Period, the Fund paid a monthly distribution of $0.1821 per share. The most recent distribution represents an annualized distribution rate of 13.93% based on the Fund's closing market price of $15.69 per share at the end of the Reporting Period.

The Fund's distribution rate is not constant and the amount of distributions, when declared by the Fund's Board of Trustees, is subject to change. There is no guarantee of any future distribution or that the current returns and distribution rate will be maintained. Please see the Distributions to Shareholders & Annualized Distribution Rate table on page 15, and Note 2(f) on page 84 for more information on distributions for the period.

We encourage shareholders to consider the opportunity to reinvest their distributions from the Fund through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is described on page 211 of this report. When shares trade at a discount to NAV, the DRIP takes advantage of the discount by reinvesting the monthly dividend distribution in common shares of the Fund purchased in the market at a price less than NAV. Conversely, when the market price of the Fund's common shares is at a premium above NAV, the DRIP