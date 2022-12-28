Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF December 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
(NYSE: GOF)
Cusip: 40167F101
We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0653 per share, or 35.86% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.1168 per share, or 64.14% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2022 will be reported to shareholders in January 2023 on Form 1099-DIV.
December 2022
