    GOF   US40167F1012

GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND

(GOF)
01:46 2022-12-28 pm EST
15.18 USD   -1.52%
01:32pGuggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF December 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
12/01Guggenheim Investments Announces December 2022 Closed-End Fund Distributions
AQ
11/23Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF November 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF December 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

(NYSE: GOF)

Cusip: 40167F101

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0653 per share, or 35.86% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.1168 per share, or 64.14% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2022 will be reported to shareholders in January 2023 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

December 2022

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
