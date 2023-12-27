Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

(NYSE: GOF)

Cusip: 40167F101

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2023. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0689 per share, or 37.84% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.1132 per share, or 62.16% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2023 will be reported to shareholders in January 2024 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

December 2023

