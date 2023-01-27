Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF January 2023 Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
(NYSE: GOF)
Cusip: 40167F101
Notice to Shareholders
We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 13, 2023. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0652 per share, or 35.80% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.1169 per share, or 64.20% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2023 will be reported to shareholders in January 2024 on Form 1099- DIV.
January 2023
