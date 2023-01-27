Advanced search
    GOF   US40167F1012

GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND

(GOF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-27 pm EST
16.56 USD   +0.06%
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF January 2023 Section 19A-1 Letter

01/27/2023
Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

(NYSE: GOF)

Cusip: 40167F101

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 13, 2023. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0652 per share, or 35.80% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.1169 per share, or 64.20% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2023 will be reported to shareholders in January 2024 on Form 1099- DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

January 2023

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 21:09:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
