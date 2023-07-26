Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF July 2023 Section 19A-1 Letter
We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 14, 2023. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0658 per share, or 36.13% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.1163 per share, or 63.87% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2023 will be reported to shareholders in January 2024 on Form 1099-DIV.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to maximize total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a range of fixed-income and other debt and senior-equity securities (income securities) selected from a variety of credit qualities and sectors, including, but not limited to, corporate bonds, loans and loan participations, structured finance investments, the United States government and agency securities, mezzanine and preferred securities and convertible securities, and in common stocks, limited liability company interests, trust certificates and other equity investments (common equity securities), exposure to which is obtained primarily by investing in exchange-traded funds. Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.