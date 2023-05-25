Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF May 2023 Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
(NYSE: GOF)
Cusip: 40167F101
Notice to Shareholders
We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on May 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2023. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.1821 per share, or 100.00% of this distribution would currently be classified as long- term capital gain. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2023 will be reported to shareholders in January 2024 on Form 1099-DIV.
Computershare, Inc.
Transfer Agent
May 2023
Disclaimer
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 18:11:02 UTC.