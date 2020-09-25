Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF September 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

(NYSE: GOF)

Cusip: 40167F101

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0694 per share, or 38.11% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.1127 per share, or 61.89% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2020 will be reported to shareholders in January 2021 on Form 1099-DIV.

September 2020