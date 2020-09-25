Log in
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF September 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter

09/25/2020 | 10:50am EDT

Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

(NYSE: GOF)

Cusip: 40167F101

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0694 per share, or 38.11% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.1127 per share, or 61.89% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2020 will be reported to shareholders in January 2021 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 14:49:06 UTC
