Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : Supplement to the Prospectus dated May 6, 2024
May 09, 2024 at 06:51 pm EDT
Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
Securities Act File No. 333-279126
Investment Company Act File No. 811-21982
PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT (to Prospectus dated May 3, 2024)
Supplement Dated May 6, 2024
to the currently effective Prospectus, as may be supplemented from time to time, for Guggenheim Strategic
Opportunities Fund (the "Fund")
This supplement provides updated information beyond that contained in Prospectus and should be read in conjunction with the Prospectus.
Effective immediately, the following is added to the section of the Prospectus entitled "Senior Securities."
In addition, the following table sets forth information about the Fund's outstanding senior securities as of the end of the six-month period ended November 30, 2023 (unaudited). The outstanding senior securities include borrowings from certain financial institutions (referred to as "Borrowings" in the following table) and reverse repurchase agreement transactions.
Total Principal Amount
Asset Coverage Per $1,000 of
Fiscal Period Ended
Title of Security
Outstanding(1)
Principal Amount
November 30, 2023
Borrowings; Reverse
(unaudited)
Repurchase Agreements
$457,656,543
$4,411
Principal amount outstanding represents the principal amount as of the end of the relevant period owed by the Fund to lenders or counterparties under arrangements or reverse repurchase agreements in place at the time.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to maximize total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a range of fixed-income and other debt and senior-equity securities (income securities) selected from a variety of credit qualities and sectors, including, but not limited to, corporate bonds, loans and loan participations, structured finance investments, the United States government and agency securities, mezzanine and preferred securities and convertible securities, and in common stocks, limited liability company interests, trust certificates and other equity investments (common equity securities), exposure to which is obtained primarily by investing in exchange-traded funds. Investment advisor of the Fund is Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC.