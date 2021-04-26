Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF April 2021 Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
(NYSE: GOF)
Cusip: 40167F101
Notice to Shareholders
We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2021. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0852 per share, or 46.79% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0969 per share, or 53.21% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2021 will be reported to shareholders in January 2022 on Form 1099-DIV.
April 2021
