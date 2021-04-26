Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOF

GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND

(GOF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund : GOF April 2021 Section 19A-1 Letter

04/26/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

(NYSE: GOF)

Cusip: 40167F101

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund's (the "Fund") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.1821 per share payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2021. The Fund currently anticipates that $0.0852 per share, or 46.79% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.0969 per share, or 53.21% of this distribution would currently be classified as return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Fund in 2021 will be reported to shareholders in January 2022 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

April 2021

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 17:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND
01:19pGUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES F : GOF April 2021 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
03/25GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES F : GOF March 2021 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
02/22GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES F : GOF February 2021 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
01/04GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES F : GOF December 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
2020GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES F : GOF November 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
2020GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES F : Investments Announces November 2020 Close..
PU
2020Guggenheim Investments Announces November 2020 Closed-End Fund Distributions
AQ
2020GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES F : GOF October 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
2020GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES F : Investments Announces October 2020 Closed..
PU
2020Guggenheim Investments Announces October 2020 Closed-End Fund Distributions
AQ
More news
Chart GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND
Duration : Period :
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Edward Binder President & Chief Executive Officer
John Louis Sullivan CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Ronald E. Toupin Chairman
Joanna M. Catalucci Chief Compliance Officer
Randall C. Barnes Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND0.00%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION15.81%8 555
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.62%4 034
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION49.54%3 131
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.34%2 586
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.23.91%2 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ