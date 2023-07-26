DEAR SHAREHOLDER (Unaudited) May 31, 2023

We thank you for your investment in the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust ("Trust"). This report covers the Trust's performance for the 12-month period ended May 31, 2023 (the "Reporting Period").

To learn more about the Trust's performance and investment strategy, we encourage you to read the Economic and Market Overview and the Management's Discussion of Trust Performance, which begin on page 5. There you will find information on Guggenheim's investment philosophy, views on the economy and market environment, and information about the factors that impacted the Trust's performance during the Reporting Period.

The Trust's primary investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of long- term capital appreciation.

All Trust returns cited-whether based on net asset value ("NAV") or market price-assume the reinvestment of all distributions. For the Reporting Period, the Trust provided a total return based on market price of -8.10% and a total return based on NAV of -4.39%. At the end of the Reporting Period, the Trust's market price of $16.32 per share represented a premium of 1.94% to its NAV of $16.01 per share.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All NAV returns include the deduction of management fees, operating expenses, and all other Trust expenses. The market price of the Trust's shares fluctuates from time to time, and it may be higher or lower than the Trust's NAV.

During the Reporting Period, the Trust paid a monthly distribution of $0.12573 per share. The most recent distribution represents an annualized distribution rate of 9.24% based on the Trust's closing market price of $16.32 per share at the end of the Reporting Period.

The Trust's distribution rate is not constant and the amount of distributions, when declared by the Trust's Board of Trustees, is subject to change. There is no guarantee of any future distribution or that the current returns and distribution rate will be maintained. Please see the Distributions to Shareholders & Annualized Distribution Rate table on page 15, and Note 2(g) on page 51 for more information on distributions for the period.

We encourage shareholders to consider the opportunity to reinvest their distributions from the Trust through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is described on page 88 of this report. When shares trade at a discount to NAV, the DRIP takes advantage of the discount by reinvesting the monthly dividend distribution in common shares of the Trust purchased in the market at a price less than NAV. Conversely, when the market price of the Trust's common shares is at a premium above NAV, the DRIP reinvests participants' dividends in newly issued common shares at the greater of NAV per share or 95% of the market price per share. The DRIP provides a cost-effective means to accumulate additional shares