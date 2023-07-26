5.31.2023
Guggenheim Funds Annual Report
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
The shareholder report you are reading right now is just the beginning of the story. Online at guggenheiminvestments.com/gbab, you will find:
- Daily, weekly and monthly data on share prices, net asset values, distributions and more
- Monthly portfolio overviews and performance analyses
- Announcements, press releases and special notices
- Trust and adviser contact information
Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC and Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC are continually updating and expanding shareholder information services on the Trust's website in an ongoing effort to provide you with the most current information about how your Trust's assets are managed and the results of our efforts. It is just one more small way we are working to keep you better informed about your investment in the Trust.
DEAR SHAREHOLDER (Unaudited)
May 31, 2023
We thank you for your investment in the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust ("Trust"). This report covers the Trust's performance for the 12-month period ended May 31, 2023 (the "Reporting Period").
To learn more about the Trust's performance and investment strategy, we encourage you to read the Economic and Market Overview and the Management's Discussion of Trust Performance, which begin on page 5. There you will find information on Guggenheim's investment philosophy, views on the economy and market environment, and information about the factors that impacted the Trust's performance during the Reporting Period.
The Trust's primary investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of long- term capital appreciation.
All Trust returns cited-whether based on net asset value ("NAV") or market price-assume the reinvestment of all distributions. For the Reporting Period, the Trust provided a total return based on market price of -8.10% and a total return based on NAV of -4.39%. At the end of the Reporting Period, the Trust's market price of $16.32 per share represented a premium of 1.94% to its NAV of $16.01 per share.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All NAV returns include the deduction of management fees, operating expenses, and all other Trust expenses. The market price of the Trust's shares fluctuates from time to time, and it may be higher or lower than the Trust's NAV.
During the Reporting Period, the Trust paid a monthly distribution of $0.12573 per share. The most recent distribution represents an annualized distribution rate of 9.24% based on the Trust's closing market price of $16.32 per share at the end of the Reporting Period.
The Trust's distribution rate is not constant and the amount of distributions, when declared by the Trust's Board of Trustees, is subject to change. There is no guarantee of any future distribution or that the current returns and distribution rate will be maintained. Please see the Distributions to Shareholders & Annualized Distribution Rate table on page 15, and Note 2(g) on page 51 for more information on distributions for the period.
We encourage shareholders to consider the opportunity to reinvest their distributions from the Trust through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is described on page 88 of this report. When shares trade at a discount to NAV, the DRIP takes advantage of the discount by reinvesting the monthly dividend distribution in common shares of the Trust purchased in the market at a price less than NAV. Conversely, when the market price of the Trust's common shares is at a premium above NAV, the DRIP reinvests participants' dividends in newly issued common shares at the greater of NAV per share or 95% of the market price per share. The DRIP provides a cost-effective means to accumulate additional shares
DEAR SHAREHOLDER (Unaudited) continued
May 31, 2023
and enjoy the benefits of compounding returns over time. The DRIP effectively provides an income averaging technique for shareholders to accumulate a larger number of Trust shares when the market price is depressed than when the price is higher.
We appreciate your investment and look forward to serving your investment needs in the future. For the most up-to-date information on your investment, please visit the Trust's website at guggenheiminvestments.com/gbab.
Sincerely,
Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust June 30, 2023
ECONOMIC AND MARKET OVERVIEW (Unaudited)
May 31, 2023
Caution over the lagged effects of monetary tightening and banking sector stability led to the U.S. Federal Reserve (the "Fed") foregoing a hike at the June 2023 meeting, but this dovish decision was somewhat offset by a projection of two more hikes during 2023. We see a hike in July as a very high probability, and we believe the odds the Fed will need to deliver a second hike are rising as financial conditions ease and evidence mounts of some resurgence in the housing market. The Fed is wary of letting financial conditions ease too far and too fast, which could undo the economic impact of the aggressive rate hikes to-date.
Market hopes for a soft landing seem to have risen as some progress is being made on inflation and the labor market has stayed resilient. We continue to see an elevated probability of a recession starting this year as the Fed continues to explicitly target a weaker labor market, and believe several leading indicators point to rising unemployment later this year as backlogs in hiring are alleviated and employers may resort to layoffs after aggressively shedding hours this year. Consumption also faces headwinds from dwindling excess savings buffers and services consumption that has now returned to trend, indicating the boost from pent up demand may be behind us.
With pressure still on the banking sector, we expect a further tightening in bank lending standards resulting in a further slowdown in credit growth. Business investment may slow further as a result.
Because private sector balance sheets appear to us to be generally healthy in the aggregate and the economy lacks major imbalances, we do not expect a particularly deep recession. Additionally, two of the most cyclical sectors, housing, and autos, are out of sync with the broader cycle and could be smaller drags than is typical during a recession.
Inflation may trend lower over the next year, helped by housing-related inflation cooling. Services inflation outside of shelter is the main concern for the Fed, but a softening labor market and slowing wage growth could gradually bring this category down as well. We expect core inflation to fall close to 2% in 2024. As evidence mounts that inflation is heading back toward target and the rise in unemployment gets more substantial, we could see large rate cuts in 2024 and early 2025.
The opinions and forecasts expressed may not actually come to pass. This information is subject to change at any time, based on market and other conditions, and should not be construed as a recommendation of any specific security or strategy.
