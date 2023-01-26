Advanced search
    GBAB   US4016641072

GUGGENHEIM TAXABLE MUNICIPAL BOND & INVESTMENT GRADE DEBT TRUST

(GBAB)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:18:00 2023-01-26 pm EST
17.11 USD   -0.55%
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust : GBAB January 2023 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
01/03Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust : January 2023 Closed-End Fund Distributions
PU
2022Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust : GBAB November 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust : GBAB January 2023 Section 19A-1 Letter

01/26/2023 | 03:13pm EST
Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

(NYSE: GBAB)

Cusip: 401664107

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust's (the "Trust") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12573 per share payable on January 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 13, 2023. The Trust currently anticipates that $0.08228 per share, or 65.44% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.04345 per share, or 34.56% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Trust in 2023 will be reported to shareholders in January 2024 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

January 2023

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 20:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
