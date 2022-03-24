Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust : GBAB March 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
(NYSE: GBAB)
Cusip: 401664107
Notice to Shareholders
We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust's (the "Trust") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12573 per share payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022. The Trust currently anticipates that $0.10146 per share, or 80.70% of this distribution would currently be classified as income, $0.01048 per share, or 8.33% of this distribution would currently be classified as short-term capital gain and $0.01379 per share, or 10.97% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Trust in 2022 will be reported to shareholders in January 2023 on Form 1099-DIV.
Computershare, Inc.
Transfer Agent
March 2022
