Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust : GBAB March 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

(NYSE: GBAB)

Cusip: 401664107

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust's (the "Trust") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12573 per share payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022. The Trust currently anticipates that $0.10146 per share, or 80.70% of this distribution would currently be classified as income, $0.01048 per share, or 8.33% of this distribution would currently be classified as short-term capital gain and $0.01379 per share, or 10.97% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Trust in 2022 will be reported to shareholders in January 2023 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

March 2022