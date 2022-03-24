Log in
GUGGENHEIM TAXABLE MUNICIPAL BOND & INVESTMENT GRADE DEBT TRUST

(GBAB)
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust : GBAB March 2022 Section 19A-1 Letter

03/24/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

(NYSE: GBAB)

Cusip: 401664107

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust's (the "Trust") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12573 per share payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022. The Trust currently anticipates that $0.10146 per share, or 80.70% of this distribution would currently be classified as income, $0.01048 per share, or 8.33% of this distribution would currently be classified as short-term capital gain and $0.01379 per share, or 10.97% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Trust in 2022 will be reported to shareholders in January 2023 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

March 2022

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 20:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
