Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust : GBAB March 2023 Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

(NYSE: GBAB)

Cusip: 401664107

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust's (the "Trust") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12573 per share payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023. The Trust currently anticipates that $0.08044 per share, or 63.98% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.04529 per share, or 36.02% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Trust in 2023 will be reported to shareholders in January 2024 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc. Transfer Agent

March 2023