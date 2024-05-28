Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust : GBAB May 2024 Section 19A-1 Letter
May 28, 2024 at 04:22 pm EDT
Computershare, Inc.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
(NYSE: GBAB)
Cusip: 401664107
Notice to Shareholders
We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust's (the "Trust") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12573 per share payable on May 31, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2024. The Trust currently anticipates that $0.06899 per share, or 54.87% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.05674 per share, or 45.13% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Trust in 2024 will be reported to shareholders in January 2025 on Form 1099-DIV.
May 2024
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trustâs primary investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The Trust is focused on investing at least 80% of its net assets in taxable municipal securities, including Build America Bonds (BABs), and other investment grade, income generating debt securities, including debt instruments issued by non-profit entities, municipal conduits, project finance corporations, and tax-exempt municipal securities. Its asset allocation is spread across municipal bonds, corporate bonds, closed-end funds, common stocks and preferred stocks. The Fund holds investments in various sectors, such as financial, industrial, communications, technology, utilities, government agency, military housing, infrastructure, and transport. Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC is the Trust's investment adviser.