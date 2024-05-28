Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

(NYSE: GBAB)

Cusip: 401664107

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust's (the "Trust") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12573 per share payable on May 31, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2024. The Trust currently anticipates that $0.06899 per share, or 54.87% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.05674 per share, or 45.13% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Trust in 2024 will be reported to shareholders in January 2025 on Form 1099-DIV.

Transfer Agent

May 2024

