Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust : GBAB October 2021 Section 19A-1 Letter

10/25/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

(NYSE: GBAB)

Cusip: 401664107

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust's (the "Trust") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12573 per share payable on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021. The Trust currently anticipates that $0.10226 per share, or 81.33% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.02347 per share, or 18.67% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Trust in 2021 will be reported to shareholders in January 2022 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

October 2021

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 21:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
