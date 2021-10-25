Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust : GBAB October 2021 Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

(NYSE: GBAB)

Cusip: 401664107

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust's (the "Trust") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12573 per share payable on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021. The Trust currently anticipates that $0.10226 per share, or 81.33% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.02347 per share, or 18.67% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Trust in 2021 will be reported to shareholders in January 2022 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

October 2021