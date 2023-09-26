Computershare, Inc.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
(NYSE: GBAB)
Cusip: 401664107
Notice to Shareholders
We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust's (the "Trust") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12573 per share payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2023. The Trust currently anticipates that $0.07090 per share, or 56.39% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.05483 per share, or 43.61% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Trust in 2023 will be reported to shareholders in January 2024 on Form 1099-DIV.
Computershare, Inc.
Transfer Agent
September 2023
