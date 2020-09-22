Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust : GBAB September 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter

Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust

(NYSE: GBAB)

Cusip: 401664107

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust's (the "Trust") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12573 per share payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020. The Trust currently anticipates that $0.10586 per share, or 84.20% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.01987 per share, or 15.80% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Trust in 2020 will be reported to shareholders in January 2021 on Form 1099-DIV.

September 2020