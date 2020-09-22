Log in
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust : GBAB September 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter

09/22/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Computershare, Inc.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust

(NYSE: GBAB)

Cusip: 401664107

Notice to Shareholders

We are pleased to report the payment of the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust's (the "Trust") monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12573 per share payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020. The Trust currently anticipates that $0.10586 per share, or 84.20% of this distribution would currently be classified as income and $0.01987 per share, or 15.80% of this distribution would currently be classified as a return of capital. A final determination of the tax character of distributions paid by the Trust in 2020 will be reported to shareholders in January 2021 on Form 1099-DIV.

Computershare, Inc.

Transfer Agent

September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 21:49:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Edward Binder President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald E. Toupin Chairman-Trustees Board
John Louis Sullivan CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Ronald A. Nyberg Independent Trustee
Randall C. Barnes Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUGGENHEIM TAXABLE MUNICIPAL MANAGED DURATION TRUST0.17%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-26.54%5 790
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.60%3 305
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.03%2 447
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-28.58%2 204
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.85%1 947
