Guided Therapeutics Provides Update of Significant Progress in Chinese Clinical Study for Marketing Approval of the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP), the maker of the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan, based on its patented biophotonic technology, announced today that the clinical trial for Chinese regulatory is back on track after experiencing delays due to Covid-19 lockdowns and is expected to be completed and filed with the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) during the first half of 2023.

According to Guided Therapeutics Chinese partner, Shandong Yaohua Medical Instrument Corporation (SMI), the results so far indicate that LuViva meets or exceeds the success criteria as described in the current study protocol and has been demonstrated to be safe for use on nearly 200 women tested thus far in China. Hospitals participating in the study include Qilu Hospital of Shandong University, Fudan (Shanghai) University Hospital and Peking University People’s Hospital.

“We are very pleased to hear that the study is progressing well, both in terms of patient recruitment and the performance of LuViva,” said Gene Cartwright, CEO of Guided Therapeutics. “Despite sporadic lockdowns due to Covid-19 prevention mandates, study enrollment is now accelerating, and SMI projects that the study results will be filed with the Chinese NMPA sometime in the first half of next year. These events trigger the start of a $2.5 MM purchase order from SMI for LuViva devices and disposables.”

According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer is one of the most frequent cancers worldwide and is the second most common cancer among Chinese women. China has a population of approximately 560 million women above 15 years of age who are at risk of developing cervical cancer. Current estimates indicate approximately 100,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year and 30,000 deaths occur annually due to cervical cancer in China.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the cellular level. The Company’s first product is the LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial with women at risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional modalities, according to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.

The Guided Therapeutics LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law to investigational use in the U.S. LuViva, the wave logo and "Early detection, better outcomes" are registered trademarks owned by Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

