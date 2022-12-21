Advanced search
    GTHP   US40171F5017

GUIDED THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(GTHP)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:46 2022-12-20 pm EST
0.2321 USD   -2.27%
09:08aGuided Therapeutics Signs Agreement to Begin Clinical Trial for US FDA Approval
BU
11/14GUIDED THERAPEUTICS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/14Guided Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Guided Therapeutics Signs Agreement to Begin Clinical Trial for US FDA Approval

12/21/2022 | 09:08am EST
Guided Therapeutics, Inc. or the “Company” (OTCQB: GTHP), the maker of LuViva, a rapid and painless cervical cancer detection system based on the Company’s patented biophotonic technology, announced today it had executed a Clinical Trial Agreement with a prestigious academic medical institution. The clinical trial is aimed at achieving FDA approval for LuViva and is expected to involve approximately 400 women at up to three medical institutions.

“Negotiating and signing the Clinical Trial Agreement is the final step prior to starting the study,” said Gene Cartwright, CEO of Guided Therapeutics. “We look forward to the start of the study early next year and planned completion before the end of 2023.”

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the cellular level. The Company’s first product is the LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial with women at risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional modalities, according to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.

The Guided Therapeutics LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law to investigational use in the U.S. LuViva, the orbital logo and "Early detection, better outcomes" are registered trademarks owned by Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer: A number of the matters and subject areas discussed in this news release that are not historical or current facts deal with potential future circumstances and developments. The discussion of such matters and subject areas is qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may materially differ from Guided Therapeutics’ actual future experience involving any of or more of such matters and subject areas. Such risks and uncertainties include those related to the early stage of commercialization of products, the uncertainty of market acceptance of products, the uncertainty of development or effectiveness of distribution channels, the intense competition in the medical device industry, the sufficiency of capital raised in prior financings and the ability to realize their expected benefits, the uncertainty of future capital to develop products or continue as a going concern, the uncertainty of regulatory approval of products, and the dependence on licensed intellectual property, as well as those that are more fully described from time to time under the heading “Risk Factors” in Guided Therapeutics’ reports filed with the SEC, including Guided Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,08 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,07 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,26 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,3 M 11,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 79,9x
EV / Sales 2021 126x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gene S. Cartwright President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Michael C. James Chairman
Richard L. Fowler Senior Vice President-Engineering
Mark L. Faupel Secretary, COO & Director
John E. Imhoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUIDED THERAPEUTICS, INC.-60.00%11
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-20.54%208 254
DANAHER CORPORATION-22.31%186 067
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-27.36%92 516
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION7.82%65 657
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-31.22%53 852