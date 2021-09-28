Guideline Geo : MALÅ Easy Locator Core is now available

We are excited to introduce the MALÅ Easy Locator Core! The new industry standard for utility locating.

The Easy Locator Core is the most efficient utility locating GPR solution available! It offers the finest quality, unparalleled performance, and a variety of revolutionary new features. Lighter and easier to use than anything else. Rugged and capable of traversing the toughest terrain.

Built with the pride and the passion of a company with a century as leaders in geophysics.

Market leading data quality with unsurpassed resolution, bandwidth, and data clarity. Cloud-connected. Intuitive for beginners and complete for experts.

As the first company in the world, we are offering instant, real-time, field support and direct access to our geophysicist's world-leading expertise. All through our unrivalled artificial intelligence (MALÅ AI).

Our unique MALÅ AI helps the user to interpret their data, in real time, by indicating and marking objects beneath the surface while measuring.

All with the fastest workflow on the market.

