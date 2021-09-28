Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Guideline Geo AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGEO   SE0005562014

GUIDELINE GEO AB (PUBL)

(GGEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guideline Geo : MALÅ Easy Locator Core is now available

09/28/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are excited to introduce the MALÅ Easy Locator Core! The new industry standard for utility locating.

The Easy Locator Core is the most efficient utility locating GPR solution available! It offers the finest quality, unparalleled performance, and a variety of revolutionary new features. Lighter and easier to use than anything else. Rugged and capable of traversing the toughest terrain.

Built with the pride and the passion of a company with a century as leaders in geophysics.

Market leading data quality with unsurpassed resolution, bandwidth, and data clarity. Cloud-connected. Intuitive for beginners and complete for experts.

As the first company in the world, we are offering instant, real-time, field support and direct access to our geophysicist's world-leading expertise. All through our unrivalled artificial intelligence (MALÅ AI).

Our unique MALÅ AI helps the user to interpret their data, in real time, by indicating and marking objects beneath the surface while measuring.

All with the fastest workflow on the market.
Learn more about the MALÅ Easy Locator Core through our product page

or contact us atsales@guidelinegeo.comto discuss your next GPR solution

Disclaimer

Guideline Geo AB published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 11:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GUIDELINE GEO AB (PUBL)
07:42aGUIDELINE GEO : MALÅ Easy Locator Core is now available
PU
08/26Guideline Geo AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
06/18GUIDELINE GEO : Ice and Snow, or maybe thaw
PU
05/07Guideline Geo AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
03/25GUIDELINE GEO : We are looking for a GPR sales partner in Germany!
PU
02/26GUIDELINE GEO : MALÅ Vision Single Tier information
PU
02/12Guideline Geo AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31..
CI
02/02GUIDELINE GEO : ABEM WalkTEM 2 now available
PU
2020GUIDELINE GEO : headquarters is moving
PU
2020GUIDELINE GEO : Americas website to be absorbed by the global website
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 113 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net income 2020 30,2 M 3,46 M 3,46 M
Net cash 2020 30,2 M 3,46 M 3,46 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 68,0 M 7,81 M 7,79 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart GUIDELINE GEO AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Guideline Geo AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mikael David Piere Nolborg Chief Executive Officer
Rikard Olofsson Chief Financial Officer
Anders Lennart Gemfors Chairman
Anders Abrahamsson Chief Technology Officer
Jonny Falk Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUIDELINE GEO AB (PUBL)-6.25%8
SMC CORPORATION19.94%44 959
COGNEX CORPORATION6.55%15 116
SHIMADZU CORPORATION31.67%14 021
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.2.84%8 580
RENISHAW PLC-13.68%4 960