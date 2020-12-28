Guideline Geo : Americas website to be absorbed by the global website

December 28 2020

As part of Guideline Geos ongoing work to enhance the customer experience on our website, we have made the decision to merge the Americas website with the global website. This means that any information available on the Americas website is now also available on the global website. US customers can therefore use all functions, including filling out forms, on the global website from now on.

If you have any questions, please reach out to us by using the contact form available.