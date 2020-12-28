Log in
Guideline Geo : Americas website to be absorbed by the global website

12/28/2020
December 28 2020

As part of Guideline Geos ongoing work to enhance the customer experience on our website, we have made the decision to merge the Americas website with the global website. This means that any information available on the Americas website is now also available on the global website. US customers can therefore use all functions, including filling out forms, on the global website from now on.

If you have any questions, please reach out to us by using the contact form available.

Disclaimer

Guideline Geo AB published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 13:10:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
