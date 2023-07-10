Michigan-based commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) insurer leveraging ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to increase business agility and deliver more value to agents and policyholders

Amerisure Insurance (Amerisure), a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Amerisure successfully deployed Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power its claims operations, adapt to changing market demands, and deliver value to its agency partners and policyholders. The company implemented ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud simultaneously across all lines of business. Guidewire PartnerConnectConsulting Global Premier member PwC led the implementation project.

“We have confidence in Guidewire’s cloud strategy and it was a major factor in our decision to migrate our Guidewire products to Guidewire Cloud. We’re pleased to see Guidewire’s ongoing execution of that strategy, from maintaining and building up Guidewire Cloud to the capabilities that are offered and the promise of regular updates,” said Amerisure Chief Information Officer Amjed Al-Zoubi. “By utilizing ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud, we’re able to take advantage of quicker updates and stay current with Guidewire’s technology and innovations. Due to Guidewire’s modern DevOps practices, we are able to devote less time to system maintenance and use our IT resources more effectively.”

“We were happy to hear from our claims staff that the deployment of ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud was seamless. It has created the opportunity for a low-touch approach to claims handling, allowing our teams to focus on serving our customers in the best ways possible,” commented Amerisure Vice President of Claims Operations Laurie Pierman. “We’re delighted to easily integrate the best-in-class insurtech solutions that are part of Guidewire Marketplace and the PartnerConnect ecosystem into our claims workflows to facilitate a simpler and smoother experience for our claim handlers, ultimately benefiting our claimants, policyholders, and agency customers by reducing cycle times and improving their overall experience. We’re also very excited about how Guidewire’s analytics products such as Canvas, Compare and Explore will enable us to move faster and make our data much more consumable to our leadership team.”

“We’re honored to have facilitated Amerisure’s ClaimCenter implementation project on Guidewire Cloud,” said PwC Principal Imran Ilyas. “Leveraging Guidewire Cloud is providing the company with enterprise agility to support real-time agent connectivity and the capability to help them adapt quickly and implement new tools and upgrades.”

“We congratulate Amerisure on successfully migrating ClaimCenter onto Guidewire Cloud,” said Guidewire Head of Services Michael Mahoney. “We’re delighted that Guidewire is providing the technology foundation to help the company transform its claims operations in the cloud and continue its mission for the past 110+ years of creating exceptional value for its partners, policyholders, and employees.”

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an “A” (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit Amerisure.com.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 152 countries with over 327,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit https://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

