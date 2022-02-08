California Casualty Management Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Enhance Customer Experience for Business Growth

Property and Casualty (P&C) insurer to leverage Guidewire Cloud to increase business agility and deliver more value to agents and policyholders

California Casualty Management Company (California Casualty), an auto and home insurance company for educators, firefighters, law enforcement personnel, and nurses, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that California Casualty has selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power its core operations and simplify its IT operations, adapt more quickly to changing market demands, and deliver more value to its policyholders.

A Guidewire customer since 2007, California Casualty will migrate InsuranceSuite onto Guidewire Cloud beginning this year with ClaimCenter, followed by PolicyCenter and BillingCenter. The company will also be migrating DataHub and InfoCenter to Guidewire Cloud as its enterprise-wide data management and analytics systems. Lastly, California Casualty will be subscribing to Predict to embed real-time predictive insights into InsuranceSuite and better compete in the lines of business and states where it operates.

“Moving to the cloud will provide us with the flexibility to accelerate our digital initiatives, increasing customer satisfaction and ‘stickiness’ by making their experience deeper and richer,” said Jim Kauffman, executive vice president, Strategic Business Transformation, California Casualty. “We will also be able to more easily integrate with the third-party, best-in-class insurtechs that are part of the Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem.”

Kauffman added, “Migrating our self-managed Guidewire implementations to Guidewire Cloud will be a more cost-effective way of using the technology. By leveraging Guidewire Cloud, we will be able to take advantage of and stay current with Guidewire’s latest technology and innovation, devoting less time to system maintenance. It will also enhance our business continuity strategy and help mitigate our security risk.”

“We thank California Casualty for its continued trust in Guidewire and our platform and welcome the company to the Guidewire Cloud,” said Ken Shapiro, group vice president, Americas Sales, Guidewire. “We are humbled by its vote of confidence in our cloud services capabilities to continue its mission of providing protection and peace of mind for the people working in education, firefighting, and law enforcement who serve our communities.”

About California Casualty Management Company

Headquartered in San Mateo, California with Service Centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides auto and home insurance to educators, firefighters, law enforcement and nurses across the country. Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been led by four generations of the Brown family. To learn more about California Casualty, or to request an auto insurance quote, please visit www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005017/en/