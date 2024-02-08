CopperPoint Insurance Companies (CopperPoint), a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that CopperPoint implemented Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power its core business, simplify its IT operations, adapt quickly to changing market demands, and deliver more value to its agents, brokers, and policyholders. The company, which has been a Guidewire customer since 2012, migrated InsuranceSuite and the Guidewire CustomerEngage and Guidewire ProducerEngage digital applications simultaneously from a self-managed environment to Guidewire Cloud for its Southwest and California regions. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier member PwC led the implementation project.

“We decided that the time was right to migrate to Guidewire Cloud now to help expedite the integration of a recent acquisition into the CopperPoint technology infrastructure,” said CopperPoint President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Schmittlein. “While the scope of the migration project was ambitious for us, the partnership with Guidewire and PwC led to a successful outcome and we look forward to harnessing the capabilities of Guidewire Cloud for our future growth.”

CopperPoint Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Brad Lontz added, “Migrating to Guidewire Cloud has provided us with enhanced features and much better usability, such as seeing a 20% average increase in utilization of the ACORD submission intake process on a year-over-year basis. It has also helped us rapidly build out additional lines of business through Advanced Product Designer and enabled us to quickly move to the Jutro versions of CustomerEngage and ProducerEngage. And we can now easily integrate the best-in-class insurtech solutions that are part of Guidewire Marketplace and the PartnerConnect ecosystem.”

“As businesses increasingly recognize the importance of cloud transformation for their growth, Guidewire Cloud remains the leading tool in enabling organizations of all sizes to embrace the benefits of cloud technology. We are thrilled that CopperPoint entrusted us with implementing InsuranceSuite and the Guidewire Digital products on Guidewire Cloud and look forward to continuing to help CopperPoint drive their digital transformation and deliver exceptional results,” said PwC Partner Imran Ilyas.

“CopperPoint has a 98-year history of specialized expertise and service excellence working to change the standard in workers’ compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance coverage,” said Michael Mahoney, senior vice president and head of Professional Services, Guidewire. “We congratulate the company on its successful cloud transformation with its InsuranceSuite migration to Guidewire Cloud. We are delighted that Guidewire will serve as the technology foundation for CopperPoint to continue making a difference by offering outstanding service in claims, loss control, and underwriting.”

CopperPoint also implemented SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers’ compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 26-state footprint, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of its agents, brokers, and customers. It has $5.1 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of approximately $1.6 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

