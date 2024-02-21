Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting and Global Premier partner, Deloitte, has achieved the Migration Acceleration Specialization. Partners who have earned this global specialization have demonstrated the ability to lower customers’ cost of transitioning to Guidewire Cloud, accelerate implementation timeframes and improve delivery quality and predictability.

Deloitte has worked on Guidewire projects with more than 40 clients globally. The company emphasizes that it can help clients work through high-cost, first-mover risks and business disruption risks via co-investments to help clients reduce their costs for cloud migration, among other advantages.

“Guidewire is deeply committed to working with our customers to get them to our market-leading SaaS platform and application suite,” said Lisa Walsh, global vice president, Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. “Our goal is to offer our customers a choice of excellent partners to enable them to migrate to Guidewire Cloud. We’re very pleased that Deloitte has achieved this new specialization and applaud the investments they have made in helping insurers move to GWCP (Guidewire Cloud Platform) and drive better insurance outcomes.”

“We are proud to be recognized as a leader in Guidewire Cloud migrations," said Missy Goldberg, managing director, Guidewire Global Alliance Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “As a Global Premier partner for Guidewire, and through our 100% referenceable cloud migration experiences, Deloitte has developed a migration factory that combines industrialized processes, proven tools, and specialized practitioners to help our clients achieve business value, speed-to-market, and high-quality, cost-effective delivery with minimal business disruption.”

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product or solution, as validated by Guidewire certification achievements and references. This Migration Acceleration Specialization also extends to services and sales alignment through multiple workshops and documentation. Partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners have now achieved a total of 181 specializations.

Guidewire Education offers multiple certification options for business analysts, quality analysts, and developers including Certified Associate and Certified Ace designations for cloud projects. These cloud certifications, which are required for partners to achieve Guidewire Cloud specializations, help customers identify cloud-ready talent.

Please find more information about specializations on the Guidewire website here.

Learn more about the Deloitte-Guidewire Alliance.

