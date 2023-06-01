Advanced search
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guidewire Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

06/01/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023.

“The third quarter was highlighted by eight cloud deals and significantly better than expected subscription and support gross margins. We are raising our overall profitability expectations for the year as higher cloud margins and ongoing cost discipline outweigh lower services revenue and margin,” said Mike Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire. “Our continued momentum is driven by the product leadership we have established with InsuranceSuite and Guidewire Cloud.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue

  • Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $207.5 million, an increase of 5% from the same quarter in fiscal year 2022. Subscription and support revenue was $107.5 million, an increase of 24%; services revenue was $49.4 million, a decrease of 13%; and license revenue was $50.6 million, a decrease of 6%.
  • As of April 30, 2023, annual recurring revenue, or ARR, was $722 million, compared to $664 million as of July 31, 2022. ARR results for interim quarterly periods in fiscal year 2023 are based on actual currency rates at the end of fiscal year 2022, held constant throughout the year.

Profitability

  • GAAP loss from operations was $57.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with $62.4 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2022.
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations was $12.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with $24.9 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2022.
  • GAAP net loss was $45.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with $57.4 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2022. GAAP net loss per share was $0.56, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 81.8 million, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.69 for the same quarter in fiscal year 2022, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.7 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $6.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with $21.8 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.08, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 81.8 million, compared to a Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.26 for the same quarter in fiscal year 2022, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.7 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

  • The Company had $806.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments at April 30, 2023, compared to $1.2 billion at July 31, 2022. The Company used $134.8 million in cash from operations during the nine months ended April 30, 2023.
  • The September 2022 accelerated share repurchase program was finalized in February 2023 with 3,229,479 total shares repurchased at an average price of $61.93 per share. Additionally the Company repurchased 207,191 shares at an average price of $77.19 per share during the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. As of April 30, 2023, $184.0 million remains under the September 2022 authorized and approved $400 million share repurchase program.

Business Outlook

Guidewire is issuing the following outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 based on current expectations:

  • ARR between $745 million and $755 million
  • Total revenue between $255 million and $265 million
  • Operating income (loss) between $(7) million and $3 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income (loss) between $29 million and $39 million

Guidewire is issuing the following updated outlook for fiscal year 2023 based on current expectations:

  • ARR between $745 million and $755 million
  • Total revenue between $890 million and $900 million
  • Operating income (loss) between $(163) million and $(153) million
  • Non-GAAP operating income (loss) between $(4) million and $6 million
  • Operating cash flow between $10 million and $40 million

Conference Call Information

What:

 

Guidewire Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

 

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time:

 

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call:

 

(877) 704-4453, Domestic

Live Call:

 

(201) 389-0932, International

Replay:

 

(844) 512-2921, Passcode 13738628, Domestic

Replay

 

(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13738628, International

Webcast:

 

http://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website (www.guidewire.com) for a period of three months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP tax provision (benefit), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP income (loss) from operations exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and acquisition consideration holdback. Non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP tax provision (benefit), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share also exclude the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible notes, net impact of assignment of lease agreement, changes in fair value of our strategic investments, and the related tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments. Free cash flow consists of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. These non-GAAP measures enable us to analyze our financial performance without the effects of certain non-cash items such as amortization, stock-based compensation, net impact of assignment of lease agreement, and changes in fair value of strategic investments.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is used to quantify the annualized recurring value outlined in active customer contracts at the end of a reporting period. ARR includes the annualized recurring value of term licenses, subscription agreements, support contracts, and hosting agreements based on customer contracts, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. All components of the licensing and other arrangements that are not expected to recur (primarily perpetual licenses and professional services) are excluded. In some arrangements with multiple performance obligations, a portion of recurring license and support or subscription contract value is allocated to services revenue for revenue recognition purposes, but does not get allocated for purposes of calculating ARR. This revenue allocation only impacts the initial term of the contract. This means that as we increase arrangements with multiple performance obligations that include services at discounted rates, more of the total contract value will be recognized as services revenue, but our reported ARR amount will not be impacted. During the nine months ended April 30, 2023, the recurring license and support or subscription contract value recognized as services revenue was $22.4 million.

Guidewire believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Guidewire’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures and other metrics to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Guidewire urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including the financial tables at the end of this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

GWRE-F

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and our future business momentum regarding our cloud sales, profitability expectations, gross and cloud margins, ongoing cost discipline, and our associated product leadership, vision and strategy. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Guidewire’s control. Guidewire’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Guidewire’s most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: quarterly and annual operating results may fluctuate more than expected; seasonal and other variations related to our customer agreements and related revenue recognition may cause significant fluctuations in our results of operations, ARR, and cash flows; our reliance on sales to and renewals from a relatively small number of large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to successfully manage any changes to our business model, including the transition of our products to cloud offerings and the costs related to cloud operations and security; the timing, success, and number of professional services engagements and the billing rates and utilization of our professional services employees and contractors; recent global events (including, without limitation, global pandemics, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, escalating tensions in the South China Sea, inflation higher than we have seen in decades, bank failures and associated financial instability and crises, and supply chain issues) and their impact on our employees and our business and the businesses of our customers, system integrator (“SI”) partners, and vendors; data security breaches of our cloud-based services or products or unauthorized access to our customers’ data, particularly in connection with our transition to a hybrid in-person and remote workforce; our competitive environment and changes thereto; our services revenue produces lower gross margins than our license, subscription and support revenue; our product development and sales cycles are lengthy and may be affected by factors outside of our control; the impact of new regulations and laws, including tax laws and accounting standards; assertions by third parties that we violate their intellectual property rights; weakened global economic conditions may adversely affect the P&C insurance industry, including the rate of information technology spending; general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; our ability to sell our products is highly dependent on the quality of our professional services and SI partners; the risk of losing key employees; the challenges of international operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; and other risks and uncertainties. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Guidewire’s views as of the date of this press release. Guidewire anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Guidewire undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guidewire’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands)


 

 

 

 

 

 

April 30,
2023

 

July 31,
2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

266,615

 

 

$

606,303

 

Short-term investments

 

 

421,202

 

 

 

369,865

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

129,068

 

 

 

143,797

 

Unbilled accounts receivable, net

 

 

128,166

 

 

 

71,515

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

61,454

 

 

 

61,223

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,006,505

 

 

 

1,252,703

 

Long-term investments

 

 

119,098

 

 

 

187,507

 

Unbilled accounts receivable, net

 

 

14,541

 

 

 

13,914

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

53,595

 

 

 

80,740

 

Operating lease assets

 

 

44,721

 

 

 

90,287

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

15,840

 

 

 

21,361

 

Goodwill

 

 

372,214

 

 

 

372,192

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

230,526

 

 

 

191,461

 

Other assets

 

 

59,486

 

 

 

56,732

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

1,916,526

 

 

$

2,266,897

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

35,578

 

 

$

40,440

 

Accrued employee compensation

 

 

72,548

 

 

 

90,962

 

Deferred revenue, net

 

 

143,228

 

 

 

170,776

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

24,074

 

 

 

35,340

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

275,428

 

 

 

337,518

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

36,518

 

 

 

105,123

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

 

396,743

 

 

 

358,216

 

Deferred revenue, net

 

 

5,688

 

 

 

7,500

 

Other liabilities

 

 

7,042

 

 

 

6,883

 

Total liabilities

 

 

721,419

 

 

 

815,240

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

8

 

 

 

8

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,794,531

 

 

 

1,755,476

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(15,076

)

 

 

(19,845

)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

 

 

(584,356

)

 

 

(283,982

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,195,107

 

 

 

1,451,657

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

1,916,526

 

 

$

2,266,897

 

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

Nine Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and support

 

$

107,499

 

 

$

86,851

 

 

$

312,321

 

 

$

250,138

 

License

 

 

50,602

 

 

 

53,894

 

 

 

164,669

 

 

 

163,845

 

Services

 

 

49,389

 

 

 

56,703

 

 

 

158,393

 

 

 

154,032

 

Total revenue

 

 

207,490

 

 

 

197,448

 

 

 

635,383

 

 

 

568,015

 

Cost of revenue(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and support

 

 

52,281

 

 

 

51,831

 

 

 

156,896

 

 

 

148,157

 

License

 

 

1,243

 

 

 

1,951

 

 

 

4,961

 

 

 

6,544

 

Services

 

 

55,048

 

 

 

59,742

 

 

 

178,993

 

 

 

158,805

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

108,572

 

 

 

113,524

 

 

 

340,850

 

 

 

313,506

 

Gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and support

 

 

55,218

 

 

 

35,020

 

 

 

155,425

 

 

 

101,981

 

License

 

 

49,359

 

 

 

51,943

 

 

 

159,708

 

 

 

157,301

 

Services

 

 

(5,659

)

 

 

(3,039

)

 

 

(20,600

)

 

 

(4,773

)

Total gross profit

 

 

98,918

 

 

 

83,924

 

 

 

294,533

 

 

 

254,509

 

Operating expenses(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

63,055

 

 

 

58,440

 

 

 

182,927

 

 

 

169,368

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

46,864

 

 

 

44,615

 

 

 

138,113

 

 

 

134,127

 

General and administrative

 

 

46,815

 

 

 

43,273

 

 

 

129,078

 

 

 

118,252

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

156,734

 

 

 

146,328

 

 

 

450,118

 

 

 

421,747

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

(57,816

)

 

 

(62,404

)

 

 

(155,585

)

 

 

(167,238

)

Interest income

 

 

6,627

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

16,657

 

 

 

2,373

 

Interest expense

 

 

(1,683

)

 

 

(4,885

)

 

 

(5,034

)

 

 

(14,512

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

(3,356

)

 

 

(6,932

)

 

 

(5,889

)

 

 

(13,794

)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

 

(56,228

)

 

 

(73,221

)

 

 

(149,851

)

 

 

(193,171

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

 

(10,660

)

 

 

(15,777

)

 

 

(25,776

)

 

 

(43,770

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

(45,568

)

 

$

(57,444

)

 

$

(124,075

)

 

$

(149,401

)

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.56

)

 

$

(0.69

)

 

$

(1.51

)

 

$

(1.79

)

Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

81,832,244

 

 

 

83,689,429

 

 

 

82,407,950

 

 

 

83,440,231

 

(1)Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

Nine Months Ended April 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

(unaudited, in thousands)

Stock-based compensation expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of subscription and support revenue

$

3,580

 

$

3,450

 

$

10,488

 

$

9,886

Cost of license revenue

 

93

 

 

170

 

 

359

 

 

541

Cost of services revenue

 

4,631

 

 

5,025

 

 

14,377

 

 

15,766

Research and development

 

10,084

 

 

8,124

 

 

29,676

 

 

24,840

Sales and marketing

 

7,432

 

 

6,787

 

 

22,343

 

 

24,279

General and administrative

 

9,199

 

 

9,372

 

 

29,051

 

 

27,721

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

35,019

 

$

32,928

 

$

106,294

 

$

103,033

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)


 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

Nine Months Ended April 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(45,568

)

 

$

(57,444

)

 

$

(124,075

)

 

$

(149,401

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,682

 

 

 

8,766

 

 

 

19,911

 

 

 

25,745

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

426

 

 

 

3,623

 

 

 

1,274

 

 

 

10,719

 

Amortization of contract costs

 

4,403

 

 

 

3,410

 

 

 

13,000

 

 

 

9,720

 

Stock-based compensation

 

35,019

 

 

 

32,928

 

 

 

106,294

 

 

 

103,033

 

Changes to allowance for credit losses and revenue reserves

 

11

 

 

 

2,550

 

 

 

(304

)

 

 

2,707

 

Deferred income tax

 

(12,676

)

 

 

(17,208

)

 

 

(31,034

)

 

 

(47,457

)

Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on
available-for-sale securities, net

 

(1,736

)

 

 

1,300

 

 

 

(2,458

)

 

 

4,615

 

Changes in fair value of strategic investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accelerated depreciation related to lease assignment

 

26,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

26,921

 

 

 

 

Gain from lease assignment

 

(18,419

)

 

 

 

 

 

(18,419

)

 

 

 

Other non-cash items affecting net income (loss)

 

(391

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(315

)

 

 

221

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(1,768

)

 

 

23,470

 

 

 

14,756

 

 

 

15,530

 

Unbilled accounts receivable

 

(27,818

)

 

 

(18,002

)

 

 

(57,278

)

 

 

(18,450

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(7,898

)

 

 

(329

)

 

 

(12,718

)

 

 

(13,664

)

Operating lease assets

 

(16,156

)

 

 

2,342

 

 

 

(11,348

)

 

 

8,009

 

Accounts payable

 

(4,436

)

 

 

5,998

 

 

 

(6,725

)

 

 

4,287

 

Accrued employee compensation

 

14,147

 

 

 

15,068

 

 

 

(18,392

)

 

 

(32,255

)

Deferred revenue

 

(3,069

)

 

 

(13,392

)

 

 

(29,360

)

 

 

(31,218

)

Lease liabilities

 

6,670

 

 

 

(3,074

)

 

 

953

 

 

 

(9,891

)

Other liabilities

 

(1,971

)

 

 

(1,479

)

 

 

(5,525

)

 

 

(3,782

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities

 

(48,627

)

 

 

(11,480

)

 

 

(134,842

)

 

 

(121,532

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

 

(88,494

)

 

 

(138,892

)

 

 

(358,823

)

 

 

(506,006

)

Sales of available-for-sale securities

 

137,734

 

 

 

14,385

 

 

 

339,849

 

 

 

64,746

 

Maturities of available-for-sale securities

 

9,102

 

 

 

212,262

 

 

 

42,370

 

 

 

627,527

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(677

)

 

 

(986

)

 

 

(2,614

)

 

 

(7,976

)

Capitalized software development costs

 

(2,759

)

 

 

(2,990

)

 

 

(8,877

)

 

 

(9,187

)

Acquisition of strategic investments

 

(2,210

)

 

 

 

 

 

(8,051

)

 

 

(10,521

)

Acquisition of business, net of acquired cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(43,830

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing
activities

 

52,696

 

 

 

83,779

 

 

 

3,854

 

 

 

114,753

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of
stock options

 

225

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

227

 

 

 

116

 

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

 

(13,993

)

 

 

 

 

 

(213,993

)

 

 

(37,451

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing
activities

 

(13,768

)

 

 

18

 

 

 

(213,766

)

 

 

(37,335

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents,
and restricted cash

 

(282

)

 

 

(2,834

)

 

 

1,659

 

 

 

(5,641

)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH
EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

(9,981

)

 

 

69,483

 

 

 

(343,095

)

 

 

(49,755

)

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH—
Beginning of period

 

281,572

 

 

 

265,672

 

 

 

614,686

 

 

 

384,910

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH—
End of period

$

271,591

 

 

$

335,155

 

 

$

271,591

 

 

$

335,155

 

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands)


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:


 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

Nine Months Ended April 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Gross profit reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

98,918

 

 

$

83,924

 

 

$

294,533

 

 

$

254,509

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

8,304

 

 

 

8,645

 

 

 

25,224

 

 

 

26,193

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

485

 

 

 

1,905

 

 

 

2,875

 

 

 

5,754

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

107,707

 

 

$

94,474

 

 

$

322,632

 

 

$

286,456

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from operations reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

(57,816

)

 

$

(62,404

)

 

$

(155,585

)

 

$

(167,238

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

35,019

 

 

 

32,928

 

 

 

106,294

 

 

 

103,033

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

1,367

 

 

 

3,770

 

 

 

5,521

 

 

 

11,294

 

Acquisition consideration holdback

 

706

 

 

 

809

 

 

 

2,209

 

 

 

2,318

 

Net impact of assignment of lease agreement (1)

 

8,502

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,502

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

(12,222

)

 

$

(24,897

)

 

$

(33,059

)

 

$

(50,593

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(45,568

)

 

$

(57,444

)

 

$

(124,075

)

 

$

(149,401

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

35,019

 

 

 

32,928

 

 

 

106,294

 

 

 

103,033

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

1,367

 

 

 

3,770

 

 

 

5,521

 

 

 

11,294

 

Acquisition consideration holdback

 

706

 

 

 

809

 

 

 

2,209

 

 

 

2,318

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

426

 

 

 

3,623

 

 

 

1,274

 

 

 

10,719

 

Changes in fair value of strategic investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net impact of assignment of lease agreement (1)

 

8,502

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,502

 

 

 

 

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

 

(6,824

)

 

 

(5,510

)

 

 

(33,309

)

 

 

(22,641

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

(6,372

)

 

$

(21,824

)

 

$

(33,584

)

 

$

(44,678

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax provision (benefit) reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP tax provision (benefit)

$

(10,660

)

 

$

(15,777

)

 

$

(25,776

)

 

$

(43,770

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

13,163

 

 

 

10,534

 

 

 

97,554

 

 

 

27,429

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

514

 

 

 

1,206

 

 

 

4,853

 

 

 

3,083

 

Acquisition consideration holdback

 

265

 

 

 

259

 

 

 

2,018

 

 

 

618

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

160

 

 

 

1,159

 

 

 

1,160

 

 

 

2,925

 

Net impact of assignment of lease agreement (1)

 

3,196

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,196

 

 

 

 

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

 

(10,474

)

 

 

(7,648

)

 

 

(75,472

)

 

 

(11,414

)

Non-GAAP tax provision (benefit)

$

(3,836

)

 

$

(10,267

)

 

$

7,533

 

 

$

(21,129

)

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:


 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

Nine Months Ended April 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) per share – diluted

$

(0.56

)

 

$

(0.69

)

 

$

(1.51

)

 

$

(1.79

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

0.43

 

 

 

0.39

 

 

 

1.29

 

 

 

1.23

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.15

 

Acquisition consideration holdback

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.12

 

Net impact of assignment of lease agreement (1)

 

0.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

 

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

 

(0.09

)

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

(0.43

)

 

 

(0.27

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share – diluted

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.42

)

 

$

(0.53

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing Non-GAAP income (loss) per share amounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP and pro forma weighted average shares — diluted

 

81,832,244

 

 

 

83,689,429

 

 

 

82,407,950

 

 

 

83,440,231

 

(1) During the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company recorded in general and administrative expenses a net loss of $8.5 million related to the assignment of the lease agreement for the remaining lease term of the Company’s previous headquarters. The loss is comprised of an $18.4 million gain from the de-recognition of the operating lease asset of $56.9 million, the de-recognition of the lease liability of $75.5 million, and other expenses related to the lease assignment of $0.2 million, offset by accelerated depreciation expense related to property and equipment, primarily consisting of leasehold improvements, at the previous headquarters of $26.9 million. Prior to the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, there were no transactions similar to the lease assignment in any periods presented.

The following table summarizes our free cash flow for the periods indicated below (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

Nine Months Ended April 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Free cash flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

(48,627

)

 

$

(11,480

)

 

$

(134,842

)

 

$

(121,532

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(677

)

 

 

(986

)

 

 

(2,614

)

 

 

(7,976

)

Capitalized software development costs

 

(2,759

)

 

 

(2,990

)

 

 

(8,877

)

 

 

(9,187

)

Free cash flow

$

(52,063

)

 

$

(15,456

)

 

$

(146,333

)

 

$

(138,695

)

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook


The following table reconciles the specific items excluded from GAAP outlook in the calculation of non-GAAP outlook for the periods indicated below (in millions):


 

Fourth Quarter
Fiscal Year 2023

 

Fiscal Year 2023

Income (loss) from operations outlook reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

(7

)

$

3

 

$

(163

)

$

(153

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

34

 

 

34

 

 

140

 

 

140

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

7

 

 

7

 

Acquisition consideration holdback

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

3

 

 

3

 

Net impact of assignment of lease agreement (1)

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

 

9

 

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

29

 

$

39

 

$

(4

)

$

6

 

 


