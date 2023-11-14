Recognizing the outstanding achievements of its PartnerConnect ecosystem and ‘All-Star’ performers amongst its global customer base with new awards this year

CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE - Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced and celebrated the recipients of several customer and partner awards, including PartnerConnect Excellence Awards, Insurtech Vanguard awards – including CaseGlide, winner of the second annual Guidewire Insurtech Pitch Day*, the customer All-Star** Class of 2023, and Guidewire’s coveted Innovation Awards***. Collectively these awards highlight this year's most outstanding achievements and celebrate the Power of Community with the more than 2,500 Guidewire customers and partners in attendance.

“Guidewire appreciates the level of commitment and hard work our customers and partners undertake to realize tremendous success,” said Christina Colby, chief customer officer, Guidewire. “We’re thrilled to recognize and celebrate achievements that have enabled digital transformation to deliver impactful cloud implementations and business value to our customers and their insureds.”

The Guidewire PartnerConnect Excellence Awards honor our consulting and solution technology partners and Vanguards who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in growth, excellence, and impact across our expansive global partner ecosystem. Award winners were recognized at the annual Partner Briefing that took place, Sunday, November 12.

2023 PartnerConnect Consulting/SI Excellence Award recipients are:

SI Partner Impact Project Award : Global Premier: Capgemini

: Outstanding System Integrator Market Growth Awards : AMERICAS - Global Premier : PwC ; Advantage : TCS ; Select : Alchemy Technology Services , CGI EMEA - Global Premier: EY ; Advantage: Sollers Consulting ; Select: CGI ASIA-PACIFIC - Global Premier: Accenture , Deloitte ; Advantage : Tenzing | Tech Mahindra

: Passion for Excellence Awards : Global Premier: Capgemini , PwC ; Advantage : GFT , TCS ; Select : CGI , ValueMomentum

2023 PartnerConnect Solution Excellence Award recipients are:

Ecosystem Partner of the Year : Smart Communications

: Cloud Integration Excellence Award : Earnix , One Inc

2023 Insurtech Vanguard Award recipients are:

Insurtech Vanguard Impact Award : Doxci

: Insurtech Vanguard Pitch Day Winner : CaseGlide

2023 All-Stars:

“We are equally excited to recognize 42 all-star performers from amongst the global Guidewire end-user community including underwriters, claims adjusters, and operational leads – as nominated by their peers, their companies, or organizations they partner with,” Colby continued.

The inaugural 2023 Guidewire All-Star class has received this recognition because each member is a standout at their company, someone who outperforms in their role, is seen as a leader in their field and is an end-user of Guidewire solutions; someone whose work has helped their company win by driving business results.

Colby concluded, “We were in awe of the many deserving nominations and the truly ‘over and above’ results these nominees achieved. Selecting our 2023 class of winners was a tough decision and one we feel best represents the champions and heroes amongst our customer community.” To learn more about this year’s winners and the All-Star Awards, read our blog, Unveiling Guidewire’s Inaugural All-Star Class.

2023 Innovation Award Recipients:

The 2023 Innovation Award winners were recognized for driving new business growth, improving the customer experience, and increasing speed to market through their use of Guidewire. This year’s winners are:

Definity (with Deloitte Canada and Google Cloud) – Definity for driving innovation by optimizing its multi-cloud environment to enhance business agility and service quality while improving the experience of its customers and broker partners.

Tryg (with Hexaware) –Tryg for creating “Follow My Claim,” a claims communication solution that lets the company communicate with its customers securely, increasing customer satisfaction and efficiency in the claims process.

Westfield Specialty (with Deloitte and ValueMomentum) – Westfield Specialty for leveraging Guidewire Cloud to launch its first specialty line business unit in a little over four months, as part of its ambitious growth plan.

*This award was presented at the Insurtech Connect conference in Las Vegas, NV on November 1. Read more about the Guidewire Insurtech Pitch Day winner in our recent blog.

**Learn more about the 2023 class of Guidewire All-Star recipients in our recent blog.

***Guidewire Innovation Award winners were also announced in a separate press release on November 14, 2023.

