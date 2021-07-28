Log in
    GWRE   US40171V1008

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.

(GWRE)
Guidewire Software : Community — Reimagined for Collaboration and Success for All Customers

07/28/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
Putting customers at the center of everything we do is my passion as Guidewire's Chief Customer Officer. And the reimagined Guidewire Community is one core part of providing you, our customers, with improved experiences. With the launch of the reimagined Guidewire Community, you now have an improved navigation experience that helps you easily find what you're looking for, a single search interface across many of Guidewire's platforms, and more opportunities to collaborate with other practitioners and experts.

Let's dive deeper into each improved experience that we've designed for you.

Enhanced and Intuitive Web Design

Using the same Salesforce Experience Cloud platform, we've completely redesigned the Community home page to draw attention to key information while also creating a personalized experience for users. For the first time ever, guests can now view the Community home page and gain insight into the knowledge and engagement opportunities available to authenticated users.

Single Search Interface Across Guidewire Platforms

The Guidewire Community now includes enhanced search that explores multiple Guidewire systems, providing you with comprehensive search results from the following Guidewire platforms: Product Documentation site, Guidewire.com, developer.guidewire.com, Guidewire Education, the Marketplace, and the Evangelist site.

Customer Collaboration Groups Moderated by Guidewire Experts

Customers have many opportunities to work with each other through the introduction of online collaboration groups. In these Guidewire-led groups, customers are empowered to discuss topics they care about, connect with others to discuss Guidewire technology, deepen their knowledge on implementation approaches, stay up to date on the product roadmap, and more. Guidewire experts will co-moderate these groups, facilitating collaboration and encouraging customers to share their own insights and expertise. Top contributors will be recognized as experts via badges and on the Community leaderboard.

Access and Self-Registration for All Guidewire Customers

And, last but not least, any Guidewire practitioner who currently works at a Guidewire customer location can access hundreds of articles, join the new groups, and contribute in a matter of minutes. Through a new self-registration feature, you can sign up to begin your collaboration journey with Guidewire. Even better, you can personalize your topics and groups when you register to gain access to content that matters most to you right from the start.

Join us at the reimagined Guidewire Community today!

Preview the Guidewire Community here:

Disclaimer

Guidewire Software Inc. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 16:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 736 M - -
Net income 2021 -74,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 890 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -125x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 324 M 9 324 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 816
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 112,13 $
Average target price 117,50 $
Spread / Average Target 4,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Rosenbaum Chief Executive Officer & Director
Priscilla Hung President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeff Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Marcus S. Ryu Chairman
Winston J. King Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.-12.90%9 324
ORACLE CORPORATION35.72%245 138
SAP SE10.82%165 850
INTUIT INC.39.35%142 890
SERVICENOW, INC.5.79%114 972
DOCUSIGN, INC.35.87%58 848