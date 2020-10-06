Guidewire Software : Recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe, for Third Consecutive Year

Guidewire Software positioned highest for “ability to execute” and furthest for “completeness of vision”

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner, Inc.'s “Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe,1” for the third consecutive year. Guidewire Software was again placed highest on both the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis. A complimentary copy of the report can be viewed here.

This is the third year that Gartner has produced a Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe. Gartner’s report evaluated 11 vendors in the general/Non-Life insurance space that have qualified for inclusion.

“Given the disruption that the insurance industry is experiencing, it is not enough to be a provider of modern core systems. A non-life-insurance platform vendor must not only demonstrate a high degree of business knowledge and relevant content across a range of LOBs, but also show non-life insurance IT and business leaders how it provides a broader platform for innovation for future digital business initiatives,” wrote Sham Gill, senior director analyst, and Manav Sachdeva, senior principal analyst, Gartner and co-authors of the report.

“Guidewire is honoured to be recognised by Gartner for the third consecutive year as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe,” said Keith Stonell, vice president, EMEA, Guidewire Software. “We are deeply committed to addressing the technology requirements of the Non-Life insurance industry and are setting the bar with our cloud-optimized platform that unifies digital, analytics, and the core. Our customers’ success is our top priority, and we view this recognition as a shared acknowledgment with the Guidewire community.”

