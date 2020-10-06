Log in
Guidewire Software : Recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe, for Third Consecutive Year

10/06/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Guidewire Software positioned highest for “ability to execute” and furthest for “completeness of vision”

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner, Inc.'s “Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe,1for the third consecutive year. Guidewire Software was again placed highest on both the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis. A complimentary copy of the report can be viewed here.

This is the third year that Gartner has produced a Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe. Gartner’s report evaluated 11 vendors in the general/Non-Life insurance space that have qualified for inclusion.

“Given the disruption that the insurance industry is experiencing, it is not enough to be a provider of modern core systems. A non-life-insurance platform vendor must not only demonstrate a high degree of business knowledge and relevant content across a range of LOBs, but also show non-life insurance IT and business leaders how it provides a broader platform for innovation for future digital business initiatives,” wrote Sham Gill, senior director analyst, and Manav Sachdeva, senior principal analyst, Gartner and co-authors of the report.

“Guidewire is honoured to be recognised by Gartner for the third consecutive year as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe,” said Keith Stonell, vice president, EMEA, Guidewire Software. “We are deeply committed to addressing the technology requirements of the Non-Life insurance industry and are setting the bar with our cloud-optimized platform that unifies digital, analytics, and the core. Our customers’ success is our top priority, and we view this recognition as a shared acknowledgment with the Guidewire community.”

1Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe, Sham Gill, Manav Sachdeva, 21 September 2020.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 731 M - -
Net income 2021 -120 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -71,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 593 M 8 593 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 690
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guidewire Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 127,27 $
Last Close Price 102,94 $
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Rosenbaum Chief Executive Officer & Director
Priscilla Hung President & Chief Operating Officer
Marcus S. Ryu Chairman
Jeff Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Andrew William Fraser Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.-6.22%8 593
SAP SE10.04%185 187
ORACLE CORPORATION12.42%177 131
SERVICENOW INC.77.74%94 587
INTUIT INC.22.89%84 273
DOCUSIGN, INC.204.84%40 416
