Guidewire Software : Sasria Chooses Guidewire to Support Strategic Business Objectives

09/14/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Insurer to employ Guidewire solutions to augment claims operational efficiency, enhance customer service, and position itself for the future

Sasria, the South African short-term special risk insurer to individuals, business and government institutions, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Sasria has selected Guidewire for claims management and to deliver an enhanced digital experience to its agents and customers. PwC, one of the leading global professional services networks, and a Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Consulting Premier member, has been chosen to assist in the implementation.

Sasria is replacing its legacy system in favour of an advanced, automated IT system that can underpin its strategic business objectives and help it respond to increased and changing customer demand. They have a two-phase deployment timeline, with initial system delivery for new claims in late 2020, as well as migration of open claims, followed with added digital capabilities in mid-2021.

“Sasria has a broad mandate to provide solutions to those who cannot access insurance, and this can’t be achieved by an organization adverse to technological advancements,” said Sam Nkosi, Chief Information Officer, Sasria. “Two of our strategic goals are digitalisation and customer-centricity. Guidewire is the driving force in shaping the adoption of digitalisation in the P&C insurance sector, and this is key to our selection, as well as the close alignment of our corporate cultures. We look forward to our IT team delivering a platform that will ensure the sustainability, flexibility and agility of our business, and position us to anticipate and respond better to changing customer need.”

Guidewire will enable Sasria to:

  • Access higher quality, enriched data, allowing management to understand better their end- customer requirements, and make informed and rapid decisions through embedded analytical insights;
  • Empower their agents and mutual partners through improved visibility of information and faster claims management response; and
  • Position itself as a modern insurer that can leverage emerging technologies, including Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Internet of Things.

“What appealed to us was a platform that is comprehensive enough to cater for enterprise requirements from policy administration to claims settlement; a robust solution that aligns with our digital strategy and core system aspirations,” said Sam Nkosi, Chief Information Officer, Sasria. “In addition, Guidewire’s singular focus on P&C insurance, combined with their ability to provide effective solutions in line with emerging technologies supported us in our selection.”

“We welcome Sasria to the Guidewire customer family and thank them for the trust they are placing in us to power their claims transformation and digitalisation,” said Keith Stonell, managing director, EMEA, Guidewire Software. “Sasria occupies a key position in providing valuable protection to the communities they serve. We look forward to working with them as they continue to deliver excellent service now, and in the years ahead.”

About Sasria

Sasria SOC Ltd is the only short-term insurer that provides special risk cover to all individuals and businesses that own assets in South Africa, as well as government entities. This is unique cover against risks such as civil commotion, public disorder, strikes, riots and terrorism, making South Africa one of the few countries in the world that provide this insurance, particularly at affordable premiums. https://www.sasria.co.za/

@SasriaSOCLtd @SasriaSOCLtd Sasria SOC Limited

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, more than 380 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.


© Business Wire 2020
