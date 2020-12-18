Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Guidewire Software, Inc.    GWRE

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.

(GWRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Guidewire Software : Worst-Kept Secret

12/18/2020 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I'm going to share a dirty little secret with you: fundamentally, Guidewire is a platform for developers.

I think anyone reading this already knew that, but it feels good to admit it publicly. Yes, it's true that we have made important advances in low-code/no-code capabilities across the platform, but here's another little secret we don't talk about much in this industry: developers also like using no-code tools! At the expense of using a cliché, it really is a win-win. Want to stand up a new line of business in sixty days? You can do that on Guidewire without writing a single line of code. But you can also unleash the creativity and out-of-the-box thinking of your developers to meet the most complex requirements head-on. You shouldn't have to choose one or the other.

We've shared a lot of details here and during Connections Reimagined about many of the new capabilities of Banff, our latest release. The first people outside of Guidewire who will be getting their hands on many of these new features are developers! It's that community who will leverage what we've built to drive new innovation and creative ideas into the industry.

Introducing developer.guidewire.com

With the Banff release, we're introducing a dedicated site just for the developers who are so critical to this industry - developer.guidewire.com. The new site serves as the single 'hub' across all of the Guidewire properties and resources that brings everything together for developers. On the site, you'll find videos, articles, and more that give developers the information needed to get to 'hello world' as quickly as possible and started down the happy path. You'll also find the official Guidewire Developer blog where our own experts share the latest news related to coding on the Guidewire platform.

We're continually adding more content and features to the site. But I've got one last secret for you: we've got even more plans to improve the developer experience. That's all I can say right now or this blog would have never seen the light of day! So, to ensure you don't miss any big news going forward, subscribe to our developer email list after you visit the new site. Also, check out the developer-focused sessions that took place at Connections Reimagined:

Disclaimer

Guidewire Software Inc. published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 22:26:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.
05:27pGUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : Worst-Kept Secret
PU
08:56aGUIDEWIRE NAMED BEST-IN-CLASS IN THE : 2020 U.S. P&C Core Systems Evaluation Rep..
BU
12/17GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
12/16GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : Cloud Selected by Texas Mutual Insurance to Power Core Busi..
MT
12/16GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : Texas Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud for ..
BU
12/15GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program..
BU
12/14GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : A is for Analytics, B is for Banff, C is for Closed-Loop
PU
12/11P&C INSURANCE TECH TRENDS : Engaging Your Customers in the Age of Amazon
PU
12/10GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : Succeeding with Digital Transformation
PU
12/09GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 730 M - -
Net income 2021 -117 M - -
Net cash 2021 993 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -90,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 556 M 10 556 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 759
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guidewire Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 128,27 $
Last Close Price 126,03 $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Rosenbaum Chief Executive Officer & Director
Priscilla Hung President & Chief Operating Officer
Marcus S. Ryu Chairman
Jeff Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Andrew William Fraser Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.14.81%10 556
ORACLE CORPORATION22.11%187 270
SAP SE-12.73%153 081
SERVICENOW INC.97.75%108 071
INTUIT INC.43.72%104 986
DOCUSIGN, INC.224.60%46 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ