Guidewire Software : ConTe.it ExtendsTransformation to Claims With Latest Guidewire Deployment

Italian motor insurer brand deploys Guidewire in seven months for reduced claims cycle times, streamlined claims processes, and enhanced data analytics use

ConTe.it, a car and motorcycle insurance brand, and Italian subsidiary of Admiral Group, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that ConTe.it has implemented Guidewire core applications as part of its continued modernization programme.

An existing user of Guidewire’s policy administration and billing systems, ConTe.it deployed Guidewire ClaimCenter as its new claims management system in seven months, initially to its Fire and Theft line of business. It also implemented Guidewire DataHub for its enterprise-wide data management in the same timeframe.

“The deployment of ClaimCenter is strategic for us to complete the path we started with the adoption of Guidewire PolicyCenter, Guidewire BillingCenter, and Guidewire’s digital applications, in particular for intermediaries. It was important for us to have an integrated solution from sales to claims management,” said Paolo De Totero, Chief Information Technology, ConTe.it. “The quality of data that DataHub will make available will simplify life for our software engineers and data scientists, providing them with a much more modern architecture.”

ConTe.it can now:

Provide enhanced claims management through faster claims opening, streamlined activities planning, and automated payment;

Manage integrated networks in real time for motor repairs and other outsourced service providers, and

Enable enriched operational reporting through early-stage actuarial data modelling.

“Our customer service focus is a keystone for all we do. At ConTe.it we have a huge roadmap and plans for new ranges of varied products,” said Paolo Rozzi, Head of Claims & Commercial Operations at ConTe.it. “Through this deployment we are actively preparing ClaimCenter to manage a large volume of motor third party liability claims, including regulatory flows, anti-fraud tools, fast settlement functionalities, and many other features. We are already able to reduce risk and offer heightened service to our customers in the products we have deployed.”

“ConTe.it have a strong reputation in the Italian market as an agile and innovative carrier that delivers high quality products to their growing customer base,” said Laurent Fontaine, Group VP Sales – EMEA, Guidewire. “We congratulate them on their latest successful Guidewire deployment and look forward to our continued partnership.”

About ConTe.it

ConTe.it is the Italian brand of Admiral Group, the leading car insurance company based in UK, Spain, France and the United States, with over 7 million customers worldwide and a global staff of over 11,000 people. ConTe.it was born in 2008 in Italy and in recent years has stood out for its competitive offer of auto and motorbike insurance products and for the high quality of the customer service that listens and responds clearly and concretely to customers’ needs; a strategy that led ConTe.it to overcome the threshold of 800,000 customers. In 2021 ConTe.it is in the special ranking of Great Place to Work® Italy in the Large Companies category, reserved to the companies with over 500 employees, confirming itself in the TOP 10 for the eleventh consecutive year.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localisation, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

