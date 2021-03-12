Log in
Guidewire Software, Inc.    GWRE

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.

(GWRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guidewire Software : Driving Process Improvements is Not a Fad. It's a Necessity.

03/12/2021 | 05:17pm EST
The reality is that insurance is a very process-driven industry. Across underwriting, billing, and claims, workflows underlie every aspect of insurance. Creating efficiencies in these processes can mean millions in cost savings. But that's not all. Process improvement strategies can yield significant external and internal benefits to create distinct competitive advantages, including increased employee productivity, reduced cycle times, and better customer experiences.

So it came as no surprise that when we asked P&C insurers attending Connections Reimagined in November 2020 to identify their top strategic imperatives for 2021, driving process improvements ranked among the top 5 imperatives for many.

Insurers are actively seeking new ways to identify potential operational improvements, and the global pandemic has only accelerated this necessity. Participants in the survey also noted that slow and outdated systems, budget constraints, lack of IT resources, and insufficient or messy data continue to be notable hindrances.

On the other hand, emerging technologies such as intelligent automation, alternative data sources, and dynamic workflows are introducing innovative opportunities for insurers to optimize the entire insurance lifecycle. Insurers such as Tryg and Grinnell Mutual are already taking proactive approaches by implementing new strategies for automation and streamlined experiences. Grinnell Mutual implemented straight-through processing and saw three times the improvement in quote-to-issue.

Ultimately, insurers that maintain an agile mindset focused on process improvements will see greater business value and gain a competitive advantage in an already competitive playing field.

To learn more, check out the full report, 'Top 5 Imperatives of 2021: Insurer Priorities, Challenges, and Successes.' Also, check out our Connections Reimagined session, where we talk to three industry analysts about driving process improvements and other key insurer priorities and what they're seeing in the industry.

Disclaimer

Guidewire Software Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 22:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 730 M - -
Net income 2021 -98,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -90,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 870 M 8 870 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 9,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 788
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guidewire Software, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 124,27 $
Last Close Price 105,93 $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Rosenbaum Chief Executive Officer & Director
Priscilla Hung President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeff Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Marcus S. Ryu Chairman
Winston J. King Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.-17.71%8 870
ORACLE CORPORATION11.49%198 457
SAP SE-1.27%149 402
INTUIT INC.0.78%109 309
SERVICENOW, INC.-8.64%98 613
DOCUSIGN, INC.1.31%43 075
