Guidewire Software : to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on June 1, 2023

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023 after market close on Thursday, June 1, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company's results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guidewire.com/.

What: Guidewire Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (877) 704-4453, Domestic

(201) 389-0920, International

Replay: (844) 512-2921, Passcode 13738628, Domestic

(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13738628, International

Webcast: https://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on Guidewire's website for a period of three months.