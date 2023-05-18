Advanced search
    GWRE   US40171V1008

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.

(GWRE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-18 pm EDT
81.54 USD   +1.39%
Guidewire Software : to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on June 1, 2023
PU
05/16Modernize Insurance Payments with Paymentus' New Guidewire Marketplace App
BU
05/16Hastings Mutual Insurance Company Recognized as an Industry Trailblazer by Insurance Technology Leader
BU
Guidewire Software : to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on June 1, 2023

05/18/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023 after market close on Thursday, June 1, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company's results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guidewire.com/.

What: Guidewire Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (877) 704-4453, Domestic

(201) 389-0920, International

Replay: (844) 512-2921, Passcode 13738628, Domestic

(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13738628, International

Webcast: https://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on Guidewire's website for a period of three months.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Guidewire Software Inc. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 21:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 901 M - -
Net income 2023 -133 M - -
Net cash 2023 511 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -48,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 584 M 6 584 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,74x
EV / Sales 2024 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 374
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Mike Rosenbaum Chief Executive Officer & Director
Priscilla Hung Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
John Mullen Co-President & Chief Revenue Officer
Jeff Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Marcus S. Ryu Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC.28.55%6 584
ORACLE CORPORATION20.20%269 359
SAP SE26.92%154 580
SERVICENOW, INC.26.95%100 428
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.70%41 129
HUBSPOT, INC.67.83%24 087
