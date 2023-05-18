Guidewire Software : to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on June 1, 2023

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023 after market close on Thursday, June 1, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company's results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guidewire.com/.
What: Guidewire Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, June 1, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Live Call: (877) 704-4453, Domestic
(201) 389-0920, International
Replay: (844) 512-2921, Passcode 13738628, Domestic
(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13738628, International
Webcast: https://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on Guidewire's website for a period of three months.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.
As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.
For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.